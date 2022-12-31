Manny Pacquiao Reaches Agreement With RIZIN Fighting Federation

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has come to terms to fight in RIZIN in 2023.

There was an unexpected appearance during the Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF event on New Year’s Eve. Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao appeared to announce that he will be competing in RIZIN Fighting Federation in 2023. This comes after Pacquiao retired from boxing and announced that he’d be running for president of The Philippines. Pacquiao’s campaign would prove unsuccessful, with Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr being elected in a landslide victory.

Now, Pacquiao will use some of his extra free time to step back into the ring via Japanese promotion RIZIN, which hosts MMA, kickboxing, and boxing events.

ESPN reports that Pacquiao is likely to follow the path of rival Floyd Mayweather in participating in exhibition bouts, but this has not yet been confirmed. Pacquiao last boxed in August of 2021 in a loss to Yordenis Ugás via unanimous decision.

You can view Pacquiao’s announcement of his decision below.

Manny Pacquiao to fight in Japan Rizin fight promotion in 2023 @MannyPacquiao pic.twitter.com/KpTuIZwcnc — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) December 31, 2022

“I have agreed with RIZIN to fight next year. The date will soon be announced and also my opponent, which RIZIN will choose. And I am open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter. Thank you.”

MMA News will keep you informed when Manny Pacquiao’s first bout with RIZIN has been booked.

Are you excited to see Manny Pacquiao compete in RIZIN?