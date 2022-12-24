Manon Fiorot Throws Major Curveball Into Flyweight Title Picture

Manon Fiorot has thrown a curveball into the UFC women’s flyweight division’s world title picture.

Heading into 2022, UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko had turned in six dominant title defenses, and there were no signs of “The Bullet” slowing down. Four of those victories came by stoppage, with the other two being unanimous decisions.

At UFC 275, however, Shevchenko would be met with her toughest challenge yet in Taila Santos. Santos came in as a major underdog, just like each of the previous challengers before her. Only she was able to take the champion to a split decision, with many believing that she should have gotten the nod over the dominant champion.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos, UFC 275

Due to the competitive nature of the initial contest, Santos lobbied for an immediate rematch. Shevchenko had other ideas for the Brazilian, however, with the champion arguing that Santos needed to work her way back to a title shot, this after Santos had accused Shevchenko of being afraid to fight her again.

Earlier this week, Santos’ next opponent was revealed in rising flyweight prospect Erin Blanchfield, thus killing any hopes she had for an immediate rematch with Shevchenko. Shevchenko had endorsed Manon Fiorot as her next opponent, and after Santos’ booking with Blanchfield, the road appeared to be clear for a Shevchenko/Fiorot title bout.

However, Fiorot’s recent comments in an interview with MMA Junkie have revealed that the flyweight title picture is still very much uncertain.

Manon Fiorot Leaves Door Wide Open For Another Flyweight Title Challenger

Manon Fiorot

Being that Valentina Shevchenko has recently stated that she is prepared to return to action immediately, Fiorot’s revelation about her return timetable leaves unanswered questions about who the next opponents will be for both women.

“I see the interview (with Shevchenko) and, for me, it’s normal,” Fiorot told MMA Junkie through an interpreter. “I’m the No. 1 contender (in the UFC rankings), so we need to talk about myself when we talk about the belt. I don’t know what’s happened, I don’t know if Valentina knows when she talked about that if I’m injured. If she takes a fight now in a few weeks, it’s normal, because I come back in summer. We have to see this fight in 2023, but for now if she takes another fight, I will fight someone else in July or August and then at the end of the year, we will see…

“For now, I don’t care about my next opponent – I will take everyone in the division,” Fiorot said. “I want a main event fight to keep some eyes on me and get some experience before I fight for the belt.”

Manon Fiorot would then go on to pitch the idea of facing Rose Namajunas after sharing rumblings that she’s heard that Namajunas wants to move up to flyweight.

“Waiting on Valentina is not an option for me, because I really want to fight in August,” Fiorot said. “In my mind, in my mindset, I say to everyone I will beat Valentina. So if I say that, I can win against anybody in the division. So I don’t care who I fight in August. I don’t know against who, but I heard two weeks or three weeks ago that Rose (Namajunas) wants to move up to the flyweight division. I’m the No. 1 contender, so if she comes, she has to fight me. Then after we can see.”

The conflicting timelines and lack of urgency for Fiorot to face Shevchenko leaves the flyweight title picture wide open.

The bout between Santos and Blanchfield is scheduled for February 18, so there is a strong chance that the winner of that bout will be the next opponent for Shevchenko. And if that’s the case and Santos emerges victorious, she would get that second chance to crack The Bullet after all.

All Quotes via MMA Junkie.