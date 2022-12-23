[UPDATE] Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen Official, Date Revealed

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera will make his Octagon return against Cory Sandhagen for his first fight of 2023.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported the targeted matchup during a recent episode of The MMA Hour. He said that the last time a UFC official spoke to him about Vera’s next move, Sandhagen was the targeted opponent. Friday, the UFC announced the bout on social media, with the date of February 18 locked in.

Vera hasn’t fought since a win over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego in August. He’s on a four-fight winning streak since a loss to José Aldo in Dec. 2020.

Vera’s star power skyrocketed following a front-kick knockout of Frankie Edgar at UFC 268. He put on a dominant performance against Rob Font before finishing Cruz with a head kick.

Vera was the callout target of Sandhagen following his most-recent win over Song Yadong in September. The victory snapped a two-fight losing skid against former champions TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan.

Sandhagen began his UFC tenure on a five-fight winning streak in the promotion, including wins over John Lineker and Raphael Assunção. He would lose to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250 in a No. 1 contender fight, before knockouts of Moraes and Edgar.

Sandhagen thinks that Vera is an extremely favorable matchup. After his win over Yadong, he said that he doesn’t consider Vera much of a threat inside the Octagon.

The UFC reportedly aims to have Henry Cejudo challenge Sterling for the next bantamweight title bout. Cejudo’s management has said it’s a ‘done deal’, although nothing has been formally announced.

This main event bout between top bantamweight contenders could move the victor one step closer to a bantamweight title shot.

Who do you think will win this bantamweight showdown between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen?