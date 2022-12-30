Marlon Vera Explains Aljamain Sterling’s Advantage At Bantamweight

Marlon Vera thinks that Aljamain Sterling’s size has played a big part in the 33-year-old’s success in the bantamweight division.

“Chito” is currently on a four-fight win streak and most recently knocked out Dominick Cruz in their main event bout in August. That was the second finish of a former UFC champion during Vera’s current run, as the 30-year-old also stopped Frankie Edgar with a front kick at UFC 268.

The Ecuadorian is currently the UFC’s #4-ranked bantamweight contender, and it was recently announced that he’ll take on #5-ranked Cory Sandhagen in February.

A win over Sandhagen could potentially set “Chito” up for a bantamweight title shot, and Vera shared some thoughts about current champion Sterling during an appearance on the podcast Believe You Me with Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping.

“I think he’s too big to make the weight class,” Vera said. “Cutting that much weight is cheating to me. I’m like – you’re kind of like a pussy if you cut that much weight. Because you’re gonna be bigger and stronger. He really doesn’t hurt nobody, but he makes you carry his weight, takes you down. I’m 155 pounds in or out of camp. I feel that’s like a natural 135 pounder. And I’m still thinking I cut a shitload of weight, because 20 pounds is a lot.”

“If You Touch Him, He Might Go Down”

Sterling is currently on an eight-fight win streak that dates back to 2018, but Vera apparently thinks that the significant weight cut might also provide a way to beat “Funk Master.”

“That motherfucker weighs like 170, 180 pounds when he’s eating fucking God knows what. And yeah, you can make the weight – that’s why he’s been KO’d unconscious, because the amount of weight he cuts. I’m like if you touch him, he might go down.”

Sterling has only been finished once in his MMA career. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

“Funk Master” entered the UFC as an undefeated fighter in 2014 and quickly added four wins to extend his perfect record to 12-0. Back-to-back split decision losses halted his undefeated run, but his last setback and most famous loss was when he was knocked out by Marlon Moraes in just over a minute in 2017.

Vera has certainly proved during his current winning streak that he’s capable of knocking out other bantamweights, but “Chito” will need to get past Sandhagen and potentially wait for the return of Henry Cejudo before challenging for the division’s title.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.