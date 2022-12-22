Marlon Vera’s Most Likely Next UFC Opponent Revealed

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera could be on the verge of a return against Cory Sandhagen for his first fight of 2023.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported the targeted matchup during a recent episode of The MMA Hour. He said that the last time a UFC official spoke to him about Vera’s next move, Sandhagen was the targeted opponent.

Vera hasn’t fought since a win over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego in August. He’s on a four-fight winning streak since a loss to José Aldo in Dec. 2020.

Vera’s star power skyrocketed following a front-kick knockout of Frankie Edgar at UFC 268. He put on a dominant performance against Rob Font before finishing Cruz with a head kick.

Vera was the callout target of Sandhagen following his most-recent win over Song Yadong in September. The victory snapped a two-fight losing skid against former champions TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan.

UFC Reportedly Looking At Marlon Vera Vs. Cory Sandhagen

Sandhagen began his UFC tenure on a five-fight winning streak in the promotion, including wins over John Lineker and Raphael Assunção. He would lose to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250 in a No. 1 contender fight, before knockouts of Moraes and Edgar.

Sandhagen thinks that Vera is an extremely favorable matchup. After his win over Yadong, he said that he doesn’t consider Vera much of a threat inside the Octagon.

The UFC reportedly aims to have Henry Cejudo challenge Sterling for the next bantamweight title bout. Cejudo’s management has said it’s a ‘done deal’, although nothing has been formally announced.

If Vera/Sandhagen comes to fruition, it could either headline a UFC Fight Night event or feature on a pay-per-view main card. The winner could move one step closer to a bantamweight title shot.

Do you want to see Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen next?