Marlon Vera Reacts To Raul Rosas Jr.’s Claim Of Superiority Over Aljamain Sterling

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera has reacted after promotional newcomer Raul Rosas Jr. expressed confidence in his chances against reigning champion Aljamain Sterling.

Having broken the record for the UFC’s youngest-ever signing with his contract-winning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series earlier this year, Rosas Jr. made history again this past weekend at UFC 282 by becoming the youngest fighter to compete inside the Octagon.

But the Mexican-American certainly wasn’t making the walk inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena for a participation trophy, as he demonstrated by dispatching Jay Perrin with ease via submission in round one.

This man was born in 2004 & he has a win in his UFC debut 🤯



Raul Rosas Jr is a PROBLEM 💪 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/HIXC9XNhmL — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

If the confidence of 18-year-old Rosas Jr. wasn’t already evident from his desire to become the youngest-ever UFC champion, some of his post-fight remarks this week have no doubt done the trick.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, “El Niño Problema” discussed his hope to be fast-tracked up the bantamweight ladder, even claiming to already have the ability to finish the current occupier of the throne.

Vera Tells Rosas Jr.: ‘Now You’ve Gotta Prove It’

During a recent interview with InsideFighting, #4-ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Vera gave his take on Rosas Jr.’s impressive UFC debut and ambitious post-fight claim surrounding his title credentials.

In terms of the 18-year-old’s performance in the UFC 282 featured prelim, “Chito” admitted that it was a solid display but noted that Rosas Jr.’s real potential and level will only be determined when he faces tougher competition.

“He was good, got in there, submitted the guy,” Vera said. “At that level, you know, you can look great, right? Everything comes out once you get to the bigger fights, and the guy’s pretty young, so we’ll see.”

With that in mind, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Vera isn’t quite buying talk of a championship crowning just yet. He did, however, praise the newcomer for boasting the correct mentality.

“I think that’s cute, that he thinks like that. It’s (a) good mentality,” Vera said. “But, you know, he’s gotta do it. At the end of the day, I can tell you right now I’ve got a dick the size of a truck, but you gotta go and prove it. The energy is proper, ‘I’m gonna beat everybody, blah, blah, blah.’ Well, now you gotta do it.”

They should make that fight next. I really think that Rosas will fu*k him up! I heard Cejudos out and Rosas is in. https://t.co/rSbA6EIzUu — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 13, 2022

Before reaching a shot at Aljamain Sterling, should “Funk Master” still hold the gold when and if he surges to the top, Rosas Jr. may well have to go through Vera, with the Ecuadorian currently sitting pretty inside the top five.

What did you make of Raul Rosas Jr.’s comments on UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.