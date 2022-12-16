Marlon Vera Sends Petr Yan Advice On How To Handle Getting ‘Robbed’

Having fallen on the wrong end of a widely debated decision himself in the past, UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera has sent some advice the way of Petr Yan.

While the topic of judging in mixed martial arts is at the forefront of the sport’s agenda right now thanks to what many perceived to be erroneous scorecards at this past weekend’s Bellator and UFC events, it’s certainly not the first time the topic has come up this year.

Although former champion Holly Holm and rising lightweight Arman Tsarukyan had their disagreements with verdicts in the summer, perhaps the most notable instance came in October when Sean O’Malley challenged then-#1 contender Yan at UFC 280.

At the conclusion of the pair’s collision in Abu Dhabi, O’Malley fell on the right side of a split decision that had everybody talking post-event.

While some defended the scorecards, suggesting that the contest was close enough to have gone either way, a number of fighters and fans expressed their dismay at seeing the Russian leave the Octagon with a defeat.

Yan himself was just as bemused, and according to an inside scoop from former champ-champ Daniel Cormier, even suggested that he was considering departing the UFC for pastures new following the result, with “No Mercy” feeling as though the promotion doesn’t have his back.

But another bantamweight contender has sent a message to Yan — and it’s not exactly sympathetic…

Vera Tells “Little B*tch” Yan To “Stop Crying”

During a recent interview with InsideFighting, Marlon Vera was asked about his future and who he’s targeting for the first quarter of 2023.

While he highlighted Yan as the highest-ranked name currently available, the Ecuadorian believes that his Russian peer is “still crying” to the UFC about how two of the judges scored his fight against O’Malley.

With that, “Chito” urged Yan to take a page out of his book when it comes to handling controversial setbacks.

“The highest ranked guy right now, name-wise and everything, is Petr Yan. I’ve been trying to get the fight with Yan, but that a*shole is crying to the UFC about judging and how he should have won,” Vera said. “I’m like, ‘You wanna win the fight? You finish the guy.’ Maybe he didn’t take it serious because he fought a funny guy, but the funny guy can fight too.

“I heard he’s still crying about the decision. It’s like, ‘Ah, I should have (the) win… f*ck you guys.’ You know, he’s just crying like a little b*tch,” Vera said.

“I’m like, stop crying. The best way to fix that is by getting back on it and try to win. I’ve been there before, I got robbed against Song Yadong. (I didn’t spend) energy complaining or crying, I was like, ‘F*ck it, give me another fight.’ The best approach, in my opinion, is to go and get it.”

Vera’s defeat against Song came back at UFC on ESPN 6 in 2020. Like Yan vs. O’Malley, the decision caused widespread debate, with some branding it too close to call definitively either way and others suggesting Vera was the clear victor.

Song Yadong and Marlon Vera official scorecards #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/ObPPc0uw5K — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) May 17, 2020

While his immediate enraged reaction inside the Octagon perhaps left a lot to be desired, like he said, Vera was quick to get back on the horse, facing and defeating Sean O’Malley just three months later at UFC 252.

