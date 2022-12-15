Former Title Contender Marvin Vettori Locks In His Next Opponent

Former middleweight title contender Marvin Vettori draws a UFC Orlando big winner for his next bout in London.

After two hugely successful trips to the O2 Arena in London England last year, the UFC is planning another visit in 2023. This next trip is slated to be a pay-per-view event and will hopefully be headlined by a welterweight title fight.

When London’s hometown fighter Leon Edwards won the belt, he expressed his desire to headline a PPV in London. It seems that he might get that wish as the card is beginning to shape up.

Although Edwards has not been officially added to the card just yet, a top middleweight bout seems to be on the list. According to ESPN, former middleweight title contender Marvin Vettori will be facing Roman Dolidze at the event.

Zuffa LLC

Marvin Vettori Is Slated To Face Roman Dolidze At UFC 286 In London

Vettori is coming off a loss to Robert Whittaker back in September. It seemed that a win could have placed him in the near running for a title shot, but the loss sent him to number four in the rankings. Vettori is an Italian fighter who surprisingly has only fought in Europe once before in the UFC.

In the last five years, he has only lost to two former champions, Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. Now, he will be up against a tough rising star in Dolidze.

Dolidze is fresh off arguably the biggest win of his career. He defeated Jack Hermansson at UFC Orlando by second-round KO to earn him a Performance of the Night bonus. The win also shot him into the top ten and now at number eight has a chance to break the top five with a win over Vettori.

Vettori was seen on Instgram training out of Elite Fight Club in Bangkok, Thailand, where he showed his improved striking skills. Vettori has yet to score a KO victory in the UFC and in fact, 11 of his 13 fights in the promotion so far have gone to decision. He will be up against an experienced striker who has ended all of his last three fights by KO or TKO.

What do you think of this matchup between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze?