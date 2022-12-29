Max Holloway Responds After Conor McGregor Mocks His ‘Lookalike’

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor‘s recent night out featured a double-take when he saw a Max Holloway twin.

McGregor is enjoying his time away from the Octagon, with his last fight coming against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s anticipating a return to the UFC next year, likely at welterweight.

While it’s been almost two years since McGregor last fought, he’s kept tabs on the fight game as well as his former rivals. One of which is Holloway, who he defeated via a unanimous decision in Aug. 2013.

McGregor and Holloway could potentially square off once again before their fighting careers come to an end. While watching Holloway’s fight against Yair Rodríguez last year, McGregor stared him down through the TV in a viral clip.

McGregor recently went out to eat and saw a Holloway lookalike from across the restaurant. He took a video of him and poked fun at the likeness of the man to Holloway.

Max Holloway & Conor McGregor Find Humor In Holloway ‘Lookalike’

After one MMA fan re-shared McGregor’s video, Holloway laughed at the comparison.

Hahahah see you at the press conference indeed https://t.co/HrdY8huw9J — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) December 29, 2022

“Hahahah see you at the press conference indeed,” Holloway tweeted.

This isn’t the first time that McGregor and Holloway have participated in light social media banter. The two went back and forth several times last year, including an exchange where Holloway encouraged McGregor to have some Irish whiskey.

Holloway could return next year on a similar timeframe as McGregor. He hasn’t fought since a loss to Alexander Volkanovski in their trilogy at UFC 276.

McGregor and Holloway’s careers will likely always be linked, stemming from their earlier matchup. A rematch could take place, though it seems that the two sides don’t have too much bad blood between them.

