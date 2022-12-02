Maycee Barber Details Struggles With Stalker, Reveals He’s Been Jailed

UFC flyweight Maycee Barber early years in MMA featured a relentless stalker that almost impacted one of her early UFC fights.

Barber has won three straight in the Octagon, with a most-recent unanimous decision victory over Jessica Eye. She’s been on a roll since back-to-back losses to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso earlier in her UFC tenure.

Barber is one of the top prospects in the UFC and recently earned a spot in the flyweight rankings. She earned a shot in the promotion with a victory on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2018.

Barber would go on to make her UFC debut against Hannah Cifers in Nov. 2018. While she won the fight via second-round TKO in front of the Denver, CO crowd, the fight nearly didn’t come to fruition after she struggled with a tough weight cut.

Not only was Barber dealing with the harshness of weight cutting, but a stalker of hers was on the loose near the arena she was competing.

Maycee Barber Reveals She Was Stalked For Years

Zuffa LLC

During a recent interview with MiddleEasy, Barber shared how the scary situation was recently resolved.

“I had a pretty serious stalker situation which went on about 2-3 years,” Barber revealed. “At the time when I missed weight, that was when he was not in jail and he was somewhere in Denver, I was fighting in Denver so it was super high-stress. They had the SWAT after him, the security at the fight had a picture of him and knew this is the guy to not let in… The end of that story is he’s in jail now. He’s being sentenced.”

Barber’s story is a happy ending to a terrifying situation for the up-and-coming UFC star.

Unfortunately, Barber isn’t the only UFC fighter who has been stalked. UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre recently admitted that stalkers visited his parents’ home to try to locate him.

Barber is expected to return to the Octagon early next year. In the meantime, she’s relieved that one of her life’s biggest roadblocks has been cleared as her UFC rise continues.

All quotes from MiddleEasy