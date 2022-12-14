Michael Bisping Critical Of “Cocky” Fighter After UFC 282

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts on UFC 282 and one of the show’s more controversial fighters.

Both the semi-main and main event bouts on the card have polarized audiences due to their unexpected results.

In the semi-main, Paddy Pimblett secured a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon. Considering Gordon’s control time in the Octagon, as well as his striking, many believe he was in fact the rightful winner.

In the main event, both Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev went home empty-handed. Their clash for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship was ruled a draw.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping revealed that he too believes Jared Gordon did enough to win. “The Count” was also sympathetic towards Pimblett due to his recent spate of controversies. Bisping highlighted both the backlash to Pimblett’s victory and his recent issues with famed MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

However, Michael Bisping was also quick to criticize how Pimblett conducted himself after the Gordon win.

Michael Bisping explained that considering the close, competitive nature of the fight, Paddy Pimblett should’ve been more respectful after the bell.

“He didn’t really give Jared [Gordon] too much credit, he was kind of cocky about the result,” Bisping said. “And when you scrape by a decision like that, you’ve gotta be humble, you have to.”

Michael Bisping went on to discuss an instance from his own career in which he made the same mistake.

At UFC 75, Bisping picked up a split-decision win over Matt Hamill. The result was met with some backlash due to many believing Hamill had done enough to win. Much like “The Baddy” now, Bisping was not humble in victory and ultimately received a lot of negative press for it.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

