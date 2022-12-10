Michael Chandler Very Pleased To Learn Latest Conor McGregor Update

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on UFC President Dana White‘s comments about a Conor McGregor fight.

Chandler last fought against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281, putting on one of the most exciting fights of 2022. While he left the Octagon with a submission loss, he remains one of the most exciting fighters in MMA.

As Chandler ponders his next move, a fight with McGregor remains in his crosshairs. He’s called out McGregor numerous times over the past year as McGregor nears a return to the UFC.

In light of McGregor’s expected 2023 return, White reportedly told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto in a to-be-released interview that Chandler is likely next for McGregor. ESPN producer Charlie Moynihan announced the news in a recent tweet.

Chandler, who most recently teased a McGregor fight after the loss to Poirier, seems ecstatic with White’s admission.

Michael Chandler Vs. Conor McGregor Appears Close To Fruition

USA Today

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Chandler was asked whether or not White’s comments give him a sense of satisfaction.

“Yeah it does,” Chandler said. “Obviously, Dana’s the boss of the UFC, obviously Conor has a tendency to also pick his opponents too or have a good conversation with the UFC and say hey, this is who I think, this is who you think…but there’s one thing that undeniable. Dana knows it, the UFC knows it, Conor knows it. I’ve become the most exciting guy in the UFC, bar none, hands down.

“And it really is humbling. I don’t say that to impress people or say that with a narcissistic attitude. But I come out and lay it all out on the line…I think a fight between me and Conor does staggering numbers, I still believe that. I feel with the hype and momentum… it’s the fight to make, 100%.”

McGregor is expected to return at welterweight for his next Octagon appearance. He hasn’t fought since UFC 264 and has put on significant mass during his fighting hiatus.

McGregor will need to re-enter the USADA drug testing pool in order to move a step closer to a return. His absence has created speculation from some fans and pundits that he may be using performance-enhancing drugs.

While nothing is set in stone until the contract is signed, it sounds like a McGregor/Chandler fight could be one of the next moves on the UFC’s radar.

