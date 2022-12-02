Michael Chandler Names Ranked Welterweight As Inspiration

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has named one of his promotional peers and teammates as a leading inspiration for him as a mixed martial artist.

Chandler has been competing in MMA for well over a decade, making his name through three title reigns under the Bellator banner before a late-career move to the sport’s leading promotion in 2020.

Since then, “Iron” has certainly made an impact with perhaps the greatest negative organizational record of all time. Despite holding two wins against three losses inside the Octagon, Chandler’s two victories — memorable knockouts of Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson — have provided notable career highlights for the 36-year-old.

Even in defeat, Chandler hasn’t seen his stock fall, and that’s courtesy of the wars he provided opposite Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

As he continues to venture further towards the end of an illustrious career inside the cage, Chandler certainly isn’t short on motivation and hunger, with a stint with the UFC gold still at the top of the agenda.

And while his own passion for the sport aids that, he also draws inspiration for another prominent figure in the training room.

Chandler Draws Inspiration From Teammate

During the first episode of Walk on Wisdom, a Q&A uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chandler was asked to name his leading inspirations in MMA.

First and foremost, the #5-ranked lightweight contender brought up the recently retired Frankie Edgar, whose career came to a close at UFC 281. The former Bellator titleholder also named MMA legend Georges St-Pierre alongside “The Answer.”

But as well as that pair of UFC greats, Chandler also noted that he draws inspiration from a teammate whom he’s trained alongside at Florida’s Kill Cliff FC gym since 2017.

“There’s a guy that I train with right now. He’s never been a UFC champion. He’s up there in the top upper echelon of his weight class right now, Gilbert Burns,” Chandler said. “The way that he carries himself, the way that he’s a leader on our team.

“It’s almost a little bit unfair because I get to spend so much time with him, so of course he’s in my top (three). But Gilbert Burns, just the championship lifestyle that he lives, the way he loves his wife and his boys, the way he carries himself, the way he fights,” Chandler added.

Like Chandler, Burns isn’t afraid to leave his all inside the Octagon, as was evidenced when the #5-ranked welterweight went toe-to-toe with Khamzat Chimaev this past April at UFC 273.

With that in mind, the pair undoubtedly feed off each other’s energy and drive to succeed on the mats, something Chandler’s latest remarks affirm.

