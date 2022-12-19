Michael Chiesa Reveals Who He Thinks Paddy Pimblett Will Face Next

No.13-ranked UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa has dismissed the notion of Paddy Pimblett fighting a top 15 lightweight next.

On a recent edition of UFC Live, the panel discussed what’s next for Paddy Pimblett. At UFC 282, “The Baddy” picked up a unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon. The fight was fraught with controversy, with many believing Gordon had done enough to win.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rashad Evans considered a move up in competition a bad idea for Pimblett, but something he needed to do regardless. Anthony Smith was dismissive of Pimblett fighting a top 15 contender. “Lionheart” opined that there are several flaws in “The Baddy”s game right now that need patching up first.

Michael Chiesa, meanwhile, sees little to no chance of Pimblett fighting a top 15 lightweight in the near future. “Maverick” also revealed who he thinks “The Baddy” faces next.

“He Might Not Ever Get There” – Michael Chiesa on Paddy Pimblett Cracking The Top 15

Michael Chiesa believes that Terrance McKinney is the most likely next opponent for Paddy Pimblett.

“I don’t think Paddy fights a top 15 opponent next,” Chiesa revealed. “Paddy Pimblett’s next fight is going to be Terrance McKinney when Terrance McKinney wins in Rio [against Ismael Bonfim at UFC 283].”

Later on in the same discussion, Michael Chiesa gave his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett’s future prospects. “Maverick” is not confident in Pimblett’s chances of becoming a contender down the road.

“I’ll go out and say it, he [Pimblett] might not ever even get there,” Chiesa said. “It’s tough to get there and it’s tougher to stay there.”

Paddy Pimblett has had four fights in the Octagon now. He won his first three via finish with one KO and two submissions. A slight step-up in competition at UFC 282 gave him notable issues. The rising star’s next step in the UFC remains to be seen.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

