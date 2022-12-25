Mike Goldberg Recalls UFC Moment That Had Him “Scared” On Commentary

Former UFC play-by-play broadcaster Mike Goldberg admits that one night commentating on a UFC event made him fearful.

Goldberg, one of the pioneers of UFC broadcasting, spent two decades as the play-by-play man for the promotion. He was axed from the role in 2016 following his long tenure with the UFC.

Goldberg commentated on some of the biggest moments in UFC history, including Conor McGregor‘s quick knockout of José Aldo and wins by Hall of Famers such as Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping. At the time, he started commentating for the UFC, the promotion was seen as an afterthought, but later became one of the biggest platforms in sports.

Despite his vast experience in broadcasting, Goldberg admits that one night on the microphone caught him completely off guard.

Mike Goldberg Reveals A Broadcast In Which He Feared For His Life

During a recent appearance on a now-unlisted episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, Goldberg spoke about a time when a UFC fight made him fearful.

“When Vitor beat Wanderlei in São Paulo. I can’t remember exactly what the main event was. But the Brazilian fighter was going to lose. I got like, I got kinda scared,” Goldberg said. “That night, I literally was grabbing my briefcase under the table and it was, ‘Goodnight everybody!’ And I like, ran out. Now, I’ve been married to a Brazilian for a decade.”

Goldberg didn’t specify what exactly he was scared of, although it could be assumed that the at-times hostile Brazilian crowd might’ve played a role in his reaction. Brazilian MMA fans are some of the most passionate on the planet, but sometimes straddle the line with their reactions to what transpires in the Octagon, especially when they do not receive the outcome they were hoping for.

The UFC will return to Brazil for UFC 283 next month. The flyweight title tetralogy between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will take center stage.

Goldberg’s days working for the UFC are something he’ll always cherish. Luckily, this memory in Brazil is one of the sole negative moments of his career.

