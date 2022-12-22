Mike Jackson Reveals What’s Next In His MMA Career

UFC welterweight fighter Mike Jackson has provided an update on his contractual status in the promotion and MMA plans in 2023.

Whilst Jackson debuted back in 2016, he’s still only four fights into his Octagon career, which has certainly been a rough ride for the 37-year-old. While that started with a debut loss to Mickey Gall, who submitted “The Truth” in just 45 seconds, Jackson’s sophomore outing ultimately saw him remain winless as a professional.

Initially, Jackson equaled his UFC record by comfortably outpointing professional wrestling star CM Punk. But his performance was heavily criticized by UFC President Dana White, who went as far as to say that Jackson wouldn’t fight in the promotion again.

After four years, however, he returned to action in 2022. And having had his sole victory overturned to a no contest, Jackson was in search of his first win when he shared the Octagon with Dean Barry.

While he secured just that via disqualification, his performance early in the fight once again raised questions, as did his subsequent outing opposite Pete Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 62. At the October event, Jackson was brutally knocked out in less than two minutes.

What a way to kick off #UFCVegas62!



Pete Rodriguez with the MASSIVE knockout for his first UFC victory 💥 pic.twitter.com/oTBOzFv42r — UFC (@ufc) October 15, 2022

With a UFC record that reads ‘loss, no contest, win via DQ, and loss’, Jackson’s future on MMA’s biggest stage appeared uncertain following his latest setback.

The man himself has now provided an update on his current status and when he’s likely to return to MMA action.

Jackson To Complete UFC Tenure In 2023

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Jackson was asked about his plans for 2023 and whether he’s still bounded by an active deal with the UFC.

“The Truth” confirmed that he’s still under contract with the MMA leader, and also noted that his deal holds one remaining fight. Citing his age and attitude towards his short career in the sport, Jackson stated that he’s never planned on re-signing, meaning a 2023 outing will certainly mark his final walk to the Octagon.

“I’m still under contract. I’m looking to fight next year, I have one more,” Jackson said. “People are like, ‘Oh, your career is over, blah, blah, blah.’ This was never a plan. This just some cool sh*t that happened to me. I’m 2-2 in the UFC, I’m 2-1 in my last three fights, I got one more fight on the contract. I never planned to re-sign or anything. I’m 37 years old. I got cool sh*t to do. The money that I made from the UFC, that’s f*ck-around money, that’s not even real money.

“I’mma do the one more more fight — well, first of all see what’s up with the face. I had surgery on that recently… I actually go into a visit on Monday as a follow up… Then I have to have a follow-up surgery,” Jackson said. “I don’t know when I’ll (return). For me, I’ve been on a two-month vacation… I went out to Vegas. For me, that was a way to sort of jumpstart (getting) back to work(ing) out… I’mma do one more for the UFC.”

In recent times, Jackson has been in the headlines for factors outside of his fighting career. After branding former Strikeforce champion and UFC title challenger Jake Shields a “Nazi” online, Jackson got into a physical altercation with the ex-fighter at the UFC Performance Institute late last week.

With the footage having been uploaded to Shields’ Twitter account, Jackson has confirmed that he plans on pressing charges.

A nazi just did a thing. @jakeshieldsajj is such a vile thug. — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 16, 2022

