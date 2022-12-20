Mike Jackson Names Ex-UFC Champ Who Texts Him Fight Challenges Overnight

Welterweight fighter Mike Jackson has revealed which former champion and UFC Hall of Famer has been randomly messaging him with fight callouts late at night.

Jackson is acquiring quite the list of veteran enemies. “The Truth” hit the headlines this past weekend following a brawl with former Strikforce champion and one-time UFC title challenger Jake Shields.

Footage uploaded by Shields himself shows the pair on the ground at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, with the former fighter raining down shots from top position. The pair’s animosity began on social media, where Jackson labeled the 43-year-old a “Nazi.”

Both men have since provided different accounts of the incident. While Jackson is planning on pressing charges following the scrap, Shields has claimed that he was struck first after calling for “The Truth” to fight him in the UFC PI cage.

But while Jackson has his hands full with Shields, and a possible legal battle to come, the controversial former UFC title challenger’s pursuit of a fight with the active welterweight isn’t an isolated case.

Shields Isn’t The Only Ex-UFC Fighter Who Wants A Piece Of Jackson…

Whilst explaining his physical altercation with Shields during an interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Jackson revealed that another former fighter has taken issue with him.

According to Jackson, the UFC’s inaugural welterweight champion, Pat Miletich, has been sending him late-night callouts. Despite being 54 years old and inactive for 14 years, “The Croatian Sensation” seemingly wants to throw down with “The Truth.”

“I got people like Pat Miletich, this f*cking Nazi piece of sh*t, he’s texting me talking about, ‘This old man will f*ck you up, blah, blah, blah.’ And he’s talking about boxing, kickboxing, and MMA,” Jackson said. “I was like, ‘Pat Miletich, please, let’s kickbox, dude.’ ‘Cause I don’t want the motherf*cker to hold me and sh*t in MMA. I don’t wanna deal with all that, even though I still (know) I could wash Pat Miletich in MMA. I wanna kickbox him so bad. It’s really because he’s just talking sh*t for no reason.

“Pat Miletich will text me at like, one in the morning, randomly, and just say some wild flagrant sh*t. I’m like, ‘Yo, take your old ass to sleep. You don’t want these problems.’ But apparently Pat Miletich really wants to fight me.”

“So, I’mma finish this den up a little bit, make some money, and then I’mma go and f*ck Pat Miletich up… I just wanna give you a little insight of what white nationalists are doing at one in the morning, they texting me.”

Following the conclusion of his fighting career, Miletich became a regular on commentary for Strikeforce. After the promotion’s demise in 2012, the UFC Hall of Famer went on to provide color commentary for Legacy Fighting Alliance.

However, Miletich was removed from the position after it emerged that he was present at last year’s storming of the United States Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

The 54-year-old has also been known for discussing a wide range of conspiracy theories in recent times. While that ranges from international politics to domestic issues such as gun rights, he also suggested that the UFC manufactured the late-card changes this past September at UFC 279.

