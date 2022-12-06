Legendary Boxing Referee Mills Lane Passes Away

One of the most legendary boxing referees of all time, Mills Lane, has passed away. He was 85 years old.

Lane’s refereeing career spanned three decades, with numerous marquee and world championship bouts under his belt. Lane is perhaps best known for his work officiating the infamous Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield II “Ear Bite” fight in 1997.

Prior to becoming a referee, Lane was also a professional boxer with a record of 10-1, with his final bout taking place in 1967 where he defeated Buddy Knox via unanimous decision.

After retiring from referring in 1998, Lane would go on to become more of a pop culture figure with his role on hit animated MTV program Celebrity Deathmatch. He also entered the homes of Americans every day through his syndicated court program Judge Mills Lane, which ran for three seasons.

Lane is a member of the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame. To learn more about the life and career of Lane, you can purchase his 1998 autobiography Let’s Get It On: Tough Talk from Boxing’s Top Ref and Nevada’s Most Outspoken Judge.

There is currently no report on the official cause of death. MMA News sends its heartfelt condolences to the friends, family, and loved ones of Mills Lane.