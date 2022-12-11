Fighters React To Ilia Topuria Submitting Bryce Mitchell At UFC 282

The main card of UFC 282 kicked off with a matchup between undefeated featherweights that saw Ilia Topuria score a submission win over Bryce Mitchell.

The differing styles of the two men were on display in the first round, as Topuria was throwing big punches while Mitchell largely focused on landing kicks to set up his takedown attempts. “Thug Nasty” did succeed in getting things to the mat in the last minute of the opening round, but it appeared to be Topuria that had done more damage to start things off.

Mitchell tried going back to his takedowns early in the second round but also had success walking Topuria down, including landing a combination that ended with a glancing head kick. The 28-year-old’s striking success didn’t last long however, as he was dropped by a right hand from Topuria before ending up on his back.

“Thug Nasty” did well to return to his feet but ended up being thrown down again by his Georgian opponent, who landed strikes from the top before grabbing an arm triangle choke to claim victory.

ILIA TOPURIA IS THE REAL DEAL 😳 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/Zp9Z0uA6C9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

Fighters React To Topuria’s Submission Win

The bout between Topuria and Mitchell was one of the most anticipated matchups on UFC 282, and a few fighters commented on Topuria’s win as well as the prospect of a fight between him and Paddy Pimblett.

Topuria would fxck up Paddy it’s not even close — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

Ilia Topuria would kill Paddy Pimblett — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 11, 2022

I told you guys , Topuria is different animal 💪🚀 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 11, 2022

Can you imagine what Topuria would do to Paddy?!😬😬



#UFC282 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) December 11, 2022

WOW!! Topuria submits Bryce Mitchell!! That boxing is serious!! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Ilia Topuria.. OMG 😲



He legit just ragdolled Bryce in that 2nd round.. he is the real deal #UFC282 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 11, 2022

Check out the full results and highlights from UFC 282 here, including Topuria’s submission win over Mitchell!