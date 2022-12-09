AEW Champ MJF Says He’s Vegas Bound To Confront Paddy Pimblett

AEW Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has hinted at an appearance at UFC 282 to make good on his recent trash talk toward Pimblett.

Recently, AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) captured the promotion’s world championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view event in Newark, New Jersey with a victory over Jon Moxley.

Since then, the already notorious villain has been even more rambunctious than usual, including cutting an ad-lib victory promo during the Full Gear post-show scrum and soon after, agreeing to a confrontation with one of the UFC‘s fastest-rising stars.

MJF took to Twitter to share the following exchange he had with Pimblett recently, where the new AEW champion and “The Baddy” called one another’s bluff regarding a potential encounter in London.

See you around “baddy”. pic.twitter.com/vm4BG82TMg — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 22, 2022

In the first comment, Pimblett offered to “sort out” which of the two is more authentic by having a “real” fight. He also went on to write, “Oh, tell ur boss to sign me up when yous come to Fulham’s ground I be ready son.”

“hey bud. @aew has a show coming up in your neck of the woods. If you’re man enough I’ll gladly show you how real I am,” MJF responded.

Pimblett would respond by calling MJF a “spaceman” before ordering him to tell AEW owner Tony Khan to get in contact with UFC President Dana White to iron out the logistics.

“unlike you I’m 100% natural and I’m also 100% original. Unlike you. You’re dollar store Connor (sic) McGregor talking, Will from strangers things looking ass wouldn’t last two seconds in my world. #Betterthanyou See you in London,” was the last comment from the exchange shared by MJF.

MJF Hints At Making Good On Trash Talk

Friday, one day prior to UFC 282, MJF sent a brief warning to Pimblett, with the wrestling star presumably being Vegas bound to settle matters with “The Baddy.”

See you in Vegas Paddy. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 9, 2022 “See you in Vegas Paddy.”

AEW is currently scheduled to make its London debut sometime in 2023. However, it appears MJF no longer wants to wait for a London confrontation and has settled on raising hell in Sin City instead.

As for Pimblett, his next legitimate, sanctioned fight is scheduled in approximately 24 hours against Jared Gordon, perhaps with “The Baddy” suffering some outside interference from the ultimate pro wrestling villian.

Do you think MJF will really confront Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282?