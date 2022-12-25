MMA Community Mourns Death of Stephan Bonnar

The MMA world was rocked today, at the news that MMA pioneer Stephan Bonnar had passed away.

Bonnar competed in the UFC from 2005 to 2012, facing a who’s who in the light heavyweight division, but easily being best known for his brawl with Forrest Griffin at the finale of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. He has been struggling with various physical and mental health issues over the last few years, as well as a devastating house fire, but was still held in high regard by fans who felt like his fight with Griffin saved the UFC.

MMA Community Remembers Stephan Bonnar

It was on Christmas Eve when news broke that Stephan Bonnar had sadly passed away at the age of 45, due to what is believed to be heart complications while working. This was news that left the MMA community shocked and heartbroken, leading to several reactions online, with a variety of people within the community paying respect.

“The fight that Dana White himself claimed saved the UFC. RIP Stephan Bonnar💔” wrote one user on Twitter, sharing highlights of the Forrest Griffin fight.

“Horrible news. Not hyperbole to state that without Stephan Bonnar’s contributions on TUF 1 (and the finale) the sport isn’t what it is today. He will forever be an extremely important part of MMA history. May he rest in peace,” wrote Ariel Helwani.

“I still have the vivid memory of standing in front of the 27″ crt tv in my brother’s bedroom and watching the tuf finale in utter amazement. RIP Stephan Bonnar 🙏” another Twitter user wrote.

“Absolutely gutted to hear about the death of Stephan Bonnar.This man will forever be one of the most important fighters in MMA history.His fight against Forrest Griffin caused an explosion of popularity for MMA and took the sport to new heights.We’ll always remember him ❤️” wrote the MMA History Today Twitter page.

“My condolences go out to Stephan Bonnar’s family. His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the landscape of the sport of MMA and pushed it to the next level. He’s a big part of the reason we are here today,” tweeted UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa.

RIP to a great friend and Fighter. Stephan Bonnar—You had the heart of a thousand men. Really gonna miss you,” said Adam Hunter.

“Really sad day in the world of MMA. Stephan Bonnar was such a vitally important part of how the UFC scratched and clawed its way into the mainstream. The influence of his TUF 1 fight with Forrest Griffin cannot be overstated. RIP Stephan,” wrote Marc Raimondi.

“What a terribly sad passing. Feel for anybody tonight who was close to Stephan Bonnar. Way too young,” tweeted Tommy Toe Hold.

“Stephan Bonnar vs Forrest Griffin was the first mma fight I ever watched, and it completely changed my life. It is so incredibly heartbreaking to hear the news of Stephan’s passing. Another one gone too soon. My thoughts are with his family during this time 🙏🏻” said Megan Anderson.

“RIP to the American Pyscho, Stephan Bonnar. I remember watching him and Anderson Silva.From what I’ve read, without him and Forrest Griffin, UFC may have not made it,” Jake Paul wrote.

“Rip legend Stephan Bonnar…. Sad year for the MMA community…” wrote Renato Moicano.

“As all MMA fans know, Stephan was a pioneer in the sport. But he was also SO kind and fun to work with. Whenever we would see him, even after his fight career, he still lit up the room. Prayers for him & his loved ones at this difficult time,” wrote Megan Olivi.

Stephan Bonnar joins the likes of Anthony Johnson, Elias Theodorou, and more from the MMA world, who have sadly passed away far before their time. In the case of “The American Psycho,” the impact he had on the sport is truly immeasurable.

What was your favorite Stephan Bonnar moment?