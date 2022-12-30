MMA Fighter Does Weigh-In Wearing Nothing But Bow Tie

Most fighters treat weigh-ins as little more than a formality or chore that needs to be done before their fight, but Nobumitsu Osawa decided to use the occasion to have a bit of fun ahead of RIZIN 40.

The Japanese lightweight will be stepping in for Luis Gustavo to take on Johnny Case at RIZIN 40 on New Year’s Eve at the Saitama Super Arena. Perhaps “Tyson” had concerns about hitting the lightweight limit and wanted to make sure he didn’t have any excess weight on his body, but the 36-year-old certainly made an impression with how he showed up to step on the scale and face off with Case.

Nobumitsu Tyson must be cold. Weighins are outdoors pic.twitter.com/GCaffqz2ZX — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 30, 2022

Clad in only a bow tie and holding what appears to be a plate with some Japanese characters written on it, “Tyson” hit the stage with the kind of confidence you’d expect from a professional fighter. Case nearly managed to trick Nobumitsu into raising both his hands for the face off, which likely would have put the Japanese lightweight into the news for reasons outside of fighting.

Nobumitsu and Case will meet as part of RIZIN 40, which will take place immediately before the co-promoted Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF card that features a number of the best fighters from each organization going head-to-head.

Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF has dominated most of the MMA headlines this week, but RIZIN 40 has a number of names familiar to fight fans and several bouts that are worth watching.

What’s your reaction to Nobumitsu’s choice of attire for the weigh-ins before RIZIN 40?