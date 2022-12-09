Watch: Caio Machado Defends Title With Gnarly Last-Second Armbar

MMA fighter Caio Machado hyperextended Edison Lopes’ arm to breaking point to defend his heavyweight belt at BFL 75.

Machado and Lopes met in the main event of the card last week in Vancouver, Canada. Machado, 28, was looking to extend his win streak to six, while the 44-year-old Lopes was hoping to get back in the win column.

Things came to a head in the dying moments of round one, when Machado mounted Lopes and rained down some brutal ground and pound. Then showing his championship nous, the 6′ 4″ Brazilian seized on the flailing arm of Lopes, and with just a second remaining, locked in an armbar that forced the tap.

Watch Machado get the finish below.

In the main event of #BFL75, Caio Machado armbars Edison Lopes with one second left in the first round to defend his BFL HW belt. pic.twitter.com/uPCtGMAVd0 — Will (@ChillemDafoe) December 2, 2022

Machado has won his last two fights by first-round armbar submission, and is now 7-1-1 in his professional career. The 28-year-old’s previous victory came against Lee Mein at BFL 69 in October last year.

Things are far more dire for Lopes, who has now tasted defeat in four of his last fight fights. The Brazilian previously lost to Braxton Smith via TKO at Peak Fighting 22 in August.

Fans were also treated to a sensational finish in the BFL co-main event, with Christophe Van Dijk claiming the interim middleweight belt with a TKO win over Matt Dwyer.

