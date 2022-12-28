MMA Fighter Revealed As Victim Of Christmas Eve Double-Homicide In Bakersfield

An undefeated MMA fighter has been revealed as one of the two individuals killed in a Bakersfield double-homicide on December 24.

Per the Bakersfield Police Department, two men were discovered dead inside a house near the 9700 block of Snowdon Avenue in the early hours of Christmas Eve. A subsequent investigation found that the estranged boyfriend of the female homeowner had broken into the residence to confront the woman and another man who was present.

Both men are said to have been armed, and in an ensuing firefight, shot and killed each other, with the woman escaping the incident unharmed. While the two deceased individuals haven’t been officially named by authorities, one has been identified by a relative as undefeated mixed martial artist Tanner Marlow.

On Christmas Day, prominent MMA management firm Iridium Sports Agency took to Twitter to announce the passing of Marlow, who was one of the many fighters on its roster.

We're heartbroken over the tragic passing of our #TeamIridium brother Tanner Marlow. Tanner is remembered fondly as one of the most promising prospects in MMA, and a very proud family man. We extend our sincerest condolences & prayers to his family, friends & team at this time. pic.twitter.com/a0QXXKFfpt — IridiumSportsAgency (@TeamIridiumISA) December 25, 2022

While no cause of death or link to the Bakersfield double-homicide was made, one of Marlow’s cousins has since confirmed the 30-year-old as one of the two men killed in the tragic incident.

Marlow’s relative created a GoFundMe page to support his grieving parents. In the description, she paid tribute to “The American Psycho.”

“Our family experienced a horrible loss on Christmas Eve. Our amazing fun loving cousin Tanner was taken from us suddenly at the hands of another,” Marlow’s relative wrote. “Tanner was one of the sweetest most caring men who loved his family to no end. I have began this fundraiser to help Susie and Troy with laying their only son left to rest. No donation is too small….. every little bit helps. Please help support Tanner and his parents. Our family thanks you from the bottom of our hearts for all the kind words and support. All funds will be sent to Troy and Susie directly.”

The cause has currently raised just shy of $4,500 of its $10,000 goal.

Marlow Extended Unbeaten MMA Record Under LFA Banner Before Untimely Death

In addition to previous jobs as a mental health worker and car salesman, Tanner Marlow found success as an MMA fighter.

In the sport, the 30-year-old amassed an unblemished 4-0 record prior to his death, with every result coming by way of knockout. In his most recent outing, Marlow defeated Joel Guzman live on UFC Fight Pass at LFA 134 this past June.

The victory marked his first outing since a 2019 win against Bruno Casillas.

Tanner Marlow gets it done! Not sure how much longer he would have lasted if the fight continued. #LFA134 pic.twitter.com/7uJWVfjVrD — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 11, 2022

In an interesting coincidence, Marlow marks the second MMA fighter nicknamed “The American Psycho” to pass away during the seasonal period.

Just two days prior to Marlow’s killing on December 24, UFC Hall of Famer Stephan “The American Psycho” Bonnar tragically passed away aged 45. It’s presumed that the former light heavyweight fighter died as a result of heart complications.