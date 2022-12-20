MMA Fighter Credits OnlyFans For Her Success As She Nears UFC Signing

A United Kingdom-based MMA fighter has credited the OnlyFans platform for her developing success in MMA, claiming that it’s been crucial in funding her career.

Alice Ardelean (7-5) initially ventured into the world of mixed martial arts during her late teenage years. The Romanian was bullied for her weight and was afraid of being hurt. But while MMA was at first a defense, it’s since become so much more.

Currently, Ardelean — who trains at Birmingham’s Ronin UK Fight Team — is gearing up for arguably the biggest fight of her career to date. Next March, the 30-year-old will head to South Africa to fight for gold in EFC, a promotion that the likes of Dricus du Plessis, Dalcha Lungiambula, and Cameron Saaiman have all fought in.

With a victory, Ardelean has been told that a contract with MMA’s premier promotion, the UFC, awaits. And as she approaches the crucial matchup, the flyweight fighter reflected on what helped her get to this point in an interview with the Daily Star.

When the issue of fighter pay comes up, the discussion often includes talk of outside-the-cage jobs. For some, that’s seen the creation of OnlyFans pages, which the likes of Hannah Goldy and Jéssica Andrade have used to supplement their income in the UFC, as well as names like Tai Emery outside the promotion.

For Ardelean, the platform has been vital in funding her MMA career during her time fighting in regional organizations, where remuneration is rarely, if ever, enough to form an adequate income.

“As a fighter, I am not really athletic with big muscles, but I have a big ass. So loads of people subscribed, and fighting and OnlyFans go really well,” Ardelean said. “Obviously, I get a lot of hate from people, but they don’t give me anything and their opinions don’t matter.

“I’ve also got a lot of hate from MMA fans that never helped me or gave me a piece of bread when I was hungry, saying that I haven’t got self-respect and dignity. If only dignity would pay bills, rent, electricity, water, gas, food, training, and equipment,” Ardelean continued. “I’m now known in MMA all around the world and popular for having one of the biggest and roundest booties.”

Ardelean went on to note that before selling explicit pictures online, she could barely afford to fund her mixed martial arts training, something which undoubtedly hampered her early development.

“Before OnlyFans, I couldn’t afford to train properly, but now, I do four to six sessions every day and even one training session on Sunday,” Ardelean explained. “I am really close (to the UFC) and I won’t stop now.”

UFC Signing Would Reunite Ardelean With Former MMA Opponent/Current Champ

While Ardelean’s professional record is perhaps nothing to shout home about, with the 30-year-old holding seven wins against five defeats, she hasn’t lost since 2016 and is riding a three-fight win streak — five including exhibition bouts.

And her most recent setback came against a name that will no doubt be familiar to every MMA fan.

At Top FC 11 six years ago, Ardelean squared off with current two-time UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili in Seoul, South Korea. The Romanian was submitted by “Magnum” in round two via rear-naked choke, marking her third consecutive loss.

The result also marked her second defeat against a then-future UFC fighter, with Ardelean also falling to a submission against Diana Belbiţă two years prior.

Since returning from a near-four-year professional layoff in 2021, Ardelean has found her best form, outpointing Ana Maria Pal to win the RXF flyweight belt and knocking out Jenny Line in under a minute this past March under the Battle Arena Birmingham banner.

Now, Ardelean will look to make it four in a row with a victory in 2023, and perhaps secure a path into the Octagon.

