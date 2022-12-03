Archives: MMA Fighter Disqualified For Grabbing The Fence During Head Stomps

If you want to see more incredible MMA highlights, you can check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED DECEMBER 3, 2021, 1:00 PM]

Headline: MMA Fighter Disqualified For Grabbing The Fence During Head Stomps

An MMA fighter was disqualified during the RIZIN Trigger 1st event this past weekend for an offense that may be surprising, all things considered.

The Japan-based Rizin Fighting Federation is known for having a very lax ruleset. For instance, the 12-6 elbow is allowed, as are any and all strikes to the head of a downed opponent. That includes kicks, stomps, and knees.

That’s right, had Petr Yan’s bout against Aljamain Sterling earlier this year taken place in Rizin, he would have been declared the winner of that contest if Sterling could not continue, and their bantamweight division wouldn’t be in the disarray of the UFC‘s today.

But as loose as Rizin’s rules are inside and outside of the cage, one fighter managed to get disqualified last Sunday. Believe it or not, the fighter, Yusaku Kinoshita, was not disqualified for the stomps, which as mentioned are completely legal. On the contrary, he was disqualified for grabbing the cage while performing said stomps.

Check out a pair of angles below of the bout’s final sequence.

To make matters worse for Kinoshita, this DQ was the first loss of his career, moving him to 4-1. Though Sumimura was clearly the one in the handicapped position, at least he went home with a victory, extending his winning streak to six straight.