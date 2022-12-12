Former MMA Fighter Charged After Drug Raid In Philippines

A former MMA fighter in the Philippines has been charged by the country’s drug enforcement agency after being arrested earlier this month.

According to Cebu Daily News, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) were previously contacted about a potential drug trafficking operation being run by Slotty Avila. After almost a month of observation, PDEA applied for a search warrant so they could enter the former MMA fighter’s residence.

Authorities seized approximately half a kilogram of “shabu” and a variety of packaging materials from the 34-year-old’s home in Cebu City. Shabu is the name used in Southeast Asia for methamphetamine, and PDEA director Levi Ortiz spoke to CDN regarding the tip-off and items that were seized.

“Someone informed us that this person is involved in the selling of shabu and he is using the packaging of the courier service so that no one would suspect about what he was delivering,” Ortiz said. “The shabu is also delivered here through courier service.”

Avila Charged With Possession Of Illegal Drugs

Avila apparently conducted his business by communicating with customers online before delivering the methamphetamine, which was supplied to the former MMA fighter by a source that has yet to be identified.

The 34-year-old was placed in custody after the seizure at his home, and Avila has now been formally charged with possession of illegal drugs while authorities continue trying to gather information on his suppliers.

The PDEA observed Avila for nearly a month before applying for a search warrant. (PDEA/Cebu Daily News)

Although only half a kilogram of the drug was found at his home, the PDEA believe that the additional packaging found indicates that the former MMA fighter would have received a sizeable delivery before distributing it himself.

“He is big time [drug personality]. He delivers in kilos. We only confiscated a few illegal drugs because he has already delivered some of the drugs.”

