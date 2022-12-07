Former MMA Fighter Robichaux Honored By Congress For Heroism

A former MMA fighter was recently honored by the United States Congress for leading an operation that evacuated thousands of people from Afghanistan.

Chad Robichaux last stepped into the cage in 2013, but the 47-year-old also previously served eight tours of duty in Afghanistan as a member of the United States Marine Corps. During his time in the military the former MMA fighter befriended an interpreter named Aziz, who Robichaux says saved his life on multiple occasions.

With Aziz unable to leave the country during the U.S. military’s withdrawal in 2021, Robichaux decided to take matters into his own hands and spearheaded an effort to help his friend and other civilians escape.

“The level of desperation is something I’ve never seen in my life before,” Robichaux told the Washington Examiner. “I mean hundreds of thousands of people swarming the airport, stampeding each other to get out.”

“We Just Kept Pushing”

Unable to request the help of active-duty military personnel, Robichaux ended up putting together a team made up of former U.S. special forces operatives to help carry out the mission.

After getting approval from the U.S. government to travel to Afghanistan, the former MMA fighter and his team arrived in Kabul and managed to extract Aziz and his family on the first day of the operation.

The threat of attack from Taliban forces meant that Robichaux and the rest of the personnel were in near constant danger, but their efforts ended up helping an estimated 17,000 people escape the country.

Robichaux was able to save his friend Aziz and his family early in the mission.

“You couldn’t even stop for a second. If [you] stopped and slept for five minutes, you just traded that five minutes of sleep for someone’s life. And so we just kept pushing.”

Robichaux was recognized during a September meeting of Congress for his bravery and heroism, and the 47-year-old also has a book detailing the evacuation mission due out next year.

“Robo” began his pro MMA career in 2000 and compiled a 12-0 record before suffering his first career loss against future UFC veteran Zach Makovsky. Robichaux rebounded from that fight by going 1-1 in Legacy FC before concluding his career with a submission win at World Series of Fighting 6 in 2013.

You can view one of Chad Robichaux’s MMA fights below.

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!