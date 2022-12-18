Watch: MMA Fighter Born Without Legs Wins Pro Debut

A former All-American wrestler who was born without legs made his MMA debut on Saturday night and emerged victorious.

Zion Clark was born with a rare birth defect called caudal regression syndrome, a disorder that impairs the development of the lower half of the body. The condition occurs every one in 60,000 live births.

But despite being born with no legs, Clark hasn’t let that slow down his dreams. The Ohio native, who was put up for adoption as a child and moved around the foster care system, began wrestling in elementary school.

While he struggled at first, failing to win a single match for years, Clark later saw improvements. With the help of his high school wrestling coach, Clark overcame the impact of his disability, going 33-15 as a senior whilst competing against peers with four limbs.

Having gone on to continue his wrestling career at Kent State University, Clark is now eying a place on the 2024 United States Olympic team. Before that possibility, however, he stepped inside the cage for his MMA debut.

Watch: Zion Clark Wins MMA Debut

Zion Clark defeated Eugene Murray via unanimous decision Saturday night. You can view the fight in its entirety below.

Whatever the future may hold for Clark, this is already one of the most inspirational stories in MMA history. Last month in an interview with TMZ Sports, the former All-American wrestler discussed his venture into the cage.

“It’s the same as it was wrestling for me,” Clark said. “I just wrestle against able-bodied people, and I beat able-bodied people. Now I’m fighting able-bodied people, and I’m gonna knock out able-bodied people. It’s as simple as that. I’m a fighter.”

In preparation for his fight, Clark trained with former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and former Bellator featherweight titleholder AJ McKee.

After his debut victory, perhaps Clark will capture the attention of the UFC’s bigwigs…

No way Hasbulla got a UFC contract i literally fight guys twice my size and still win. If it true I'm throwing little man when I see him like a football 😤 I swear then give me the contract DANA UNLESS YOU HAVE A PROBLEM WITH THE DISABLED LEVELING UP LIKE ME!! — Zion Clark (@bigz97) October 24, 2022

Zion Clark Known To Make Other History

As well as his historic MMA debut, Clark has also achieved some other notable feats in spite of his disability.

Clark was already known as the “fastest man on two hands” after he broke the Guinness world record for the quickest 20m walking on hands. He smashed the record in 2021 with a time of 4.78 seconds.

And in October, Clark added two more records to his résumé. At The Dogpound gym in Los Angeles, California, the former elite wrestler achieved the highest box jump with the hands and the most diamond pushups in three minutes.

Clark has the words “no excuses” tattooed on his back, and he certainly lives by that motto.

What do you make of Zion Clark’s inspirational journey?