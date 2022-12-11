MMA Fighters React To Split Draw In Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Title Fight

The UFC light heavyweight belt remains vacant after Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev ended in a split draw at UFC 282 tonight.
For many, the decision was a surprising one despite a very close fight. Blachowicz seemed to gain the upper hand in the early rounds after consistently troubling Ankalaev with leg kicks that compromised both of his legs. However Ankalaev dominated the championship rounds, taking Blachowicz down several times and landing savage ground strikes.
Both men were more than perplexed when the judges scorecards were announced and a split draw was declared, meaning neither fighter was awarded the belt. The final scorecard read 48-47, 46-48, 47-47. And notably, Blachowicz interrupted Ankalaev’s post-fight interview to declare that the Russian had won the fight.
You can catch all the highlights and the full scorecard of the main event below:
MMA Fighters React To The Split Draw Between Blachowicz & Ankalaev
Here’s what MMA fighters had to say about the split draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.
