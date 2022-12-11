MMA Fighters React To Split Draw In Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Title Fight

The UFC light heavyweight belt remains vacant after Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev ended in a split draw at UFC 282 tonight.

For many, the decision was a surprising one despite a very close fight. Blachowicz seemed to gain the upper hand in the early rounds after consistently troubling Ankalaev with leg kicks that compromised both of his legs. However Ankalaev dominated the championship rounds, taking Blachowicz down several times and landing savage ground strikes.

Both men were more than perplexed when the judges scorecards were announced and a split draw was declared, meaning neither fighter was awarded the belt. The final scorecard read 48-47, 46-48, 47-47. And notably, Blachowicz interrupted Ankalaev’s post-fight interview to declare that the Russian had won the fight.

You can catch all the highlights and the full scorecard of the main event below:

These leg kicks from Blachowicz are doing serious damage 😬 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/4AdJoeHz13 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

The #UFC282 main event ends in a split draw. pic.twitter.com/ym9PvdFgDs — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

MMA Fighters React To The Split Draw Between Blachowicz & Ankalaev

I just watched the "title" Fight.

Everyone knows who the Champion is.

Just give me some time.

⚡️🙏⚡️ — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) December 11, 2022

🤡🤡🤡 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 11, 2022

Congratulations on digging deep and winning a championship on no legs!! I got a class to do in March then I got a scholarship for you too my guy!!!#imcoming #strapseason #2023 #mytime — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

This is why wrestling is King. #andnew — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 11, 2022

Ankalaev won this fight. Give the man his fuc***g belt 😤 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 11, 2022

OMG , I’m done for tonight . Wow . Split draw #UFC282 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022

Jan figuring him out 19-19! Those leg kicks are hurting him. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

Damn what a great five rounds #UFC282 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) December 11, 2022

Jan: "Give the belt to Ankalaev"

"I dont know if I lost the fight, but for sure I didn't win this fight" 👏🏼

How could anyone not love this man ?!

👏🏼👏🏼#UFC282 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) December 11, 2022

As I fighter I feel very bad for Ankalaev, knowing that these judges would never step inside the cage themselves and at least cut weight once in their life and they’re making bulshit decisions like this …#Ankalaev #AndNew 🥇 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 11, 2022

Ankalaev was robbed of his win money and the belt these judges tonight need to be fired two insane decisions tonight — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

Do you think Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev should run it back?