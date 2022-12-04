MMA Fighters React To Stephen Thompson’s TKO Of Kevin Holland

Stephen Thompson put on a striking masterclass to deafeat Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando this evening.
A contender for fight of the year, the main event bout was closely contested in the early rounds, with both Thompson and Holland landing devastating strikes. But the momentum soon shifted to “Wonderboy,” who repeatedly landed heavy strikes, liver kicks and head kicks on an increasingly immobile Holland.
By the end of round four, Holland had proven that’s he’s more durable than most, but was feeling the effects of Thompson’s masterclass. And in between rounds, his corner opted to throw in the towel given the damage Holland had sustained, particularly to his hand.
The win for Thompson was his first in three fights, having previously lost to Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns by decision. For Holland, he’s now sporting back-to-back losses, having previously suffered a submission defeat to Khamzat Chimaev.
Catch all the highlights of the main event below.
MMA Fighters React To Stephen Thompson’s Win
Here’s what MMA Fighters had to say about Stephen Thompson’s TKO of Kevin Holland.
