MMA Fighters React To Stephen Thompson’s TKO Of Kevin Holland

Stephen Thompson put on a striking masterclass to deafeat Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando this evening.

A contender for fight of the year, the main event bout was closely contested in the early rounds, with both Thompson and Holland landing devastating strikes. But the momentum soon shifted to “Wonderboy,” who repeatedly landed heavy strikes, liver kicks and head kicks on an increasingly immobile Holland.

By the end of round four, Holland had proven that’s he’s more durable than most, but was feeling the effects of Thompson’s masterclass. And in between rounds, his corner opted to throw in the towel given the damage Holland had sustained, particularly to his hand.

The win for Thompson was his first in three fights, having previously lost to Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns by decision. For Holland, he’s now sporting back-to-back losses, having previously suffered a submission defeat to Khamzat Chimaev.

Catch all the highlights of the main event below.

After four INCREDIBLE rounds this one comes to an end!@WonderboyMMA leaves #UFCOrlando with a TKO victory after Kevin Holland's corner calls for a stop due to a hand injury pic.twitter.com/QheKmWI5EK — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2022

MMA Fighters React To Stephen Thompson’s Win

Here’s what MMA Fighters had to say about Stephen Thompson’s TKO of Kevin Holland.

What a fight #UFCOrlando — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) December 4, 2022

And that’s why i wrestle — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2022

Quit the fucking high five thing — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 4, 2022

Congratulations to still dangerous @WonderboyMMA and happy retirement to @Trailblaze2top — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) December 4, 2022

Holland played himself here ! #UFCOrlando — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2022

Kevin is tough as hell 🤯#UFCOrlando — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 4, 2022

The shot Thompson took in the 1st off the forehead that rocked the shit out of him ended up winning him the fight 😂 Crazy ass sport. That was a damn good fight. Congratulations @WonderboyMMA you definitely got the skills to pay the bills. #UFCFightNight — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 4, 2022

What a round. Wonderboy light years ahead in skill technique and iq but that power is always a threat — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) December 4, 2022

Kevin Holland sucks and is a bitch don’t ever speak my name again. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 4, 2022

