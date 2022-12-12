MMA Judge Douglas Crosby Under Fire After High-Profile Weekend

Douglas Crosby’s scorecards from last weekend’s UFC 282 and Bellator 289 resulted in the MMA judge receiving quite a bit of attention online.

Bellator 289 took place on Friday and featured the semifinal fights for the promotion’s bantamweight tournament in addition to a bout for the women’s flyweight belt.

The card’s main event saw Raufeon Stots retain his bantamweight title via split decision in a competitive bout with Danny Sabatello, but most of the talk after the fight was focused on the fact that the dissenting scorecard from Crosby was 50-45 in favor of “The Italian Gangster.”

The 50-45 Sabatello scorecard in last night's Bellator main event was the very first 50-45 scorecard in favour of the loser ever recorded in our database. @ekc — MMADecisions.com (@MMADecisions) December 10, 2022

Crosby ended up having a busy weekend planned, as the judge left Connecticut and headed straight for Las Vegas to work cageside at UFC 282 the following night. That event ended up seeing an incredible run of ten-straight finishes before the card’s final two bouts resulted in a pair of contentious decisions.

Much of the focus leading up to UFC 282 was on the co-main event between Jared Gordon and rising star Paddy Pimblett, who had finished all three of his previous UFC opponents.

“The Baddy” ended up struggling against Gordon, and a number of fighters were outraged when Pimblett won a unanimous decision via 29-28 scorecards where the judges only agreed on the scoring of the second round.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Crosby’s Weekend

The result of the UFC 282 co-main event put the spotlight on all three judges, but Crosby’s involvement in that decision as well as his Bellator 289 scorecard drew all kinds of reactions online.

Douglas Crosby with the WTF scorecard of the year giving EVERY round to Danny Sabatello. #Bellator289 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) December 10, 2022

50-45 is also a comical scorecard. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 10, 2022

The judge who made this dubious history, Doug Crosby, is one of the judges who scored it 29-28 for Pimblett.



He worked a show in CT on Friday. Then flies across the country to deliver another suspect scorecard. And yet, nothing will happen and he’ll never have to answer for it. https://t.co/czB3vRplPz — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 11, 2022

I’m going to ask every commission out there not to have Douglas Crosby as judge, and I would like the support of all promotions these guy are ruining people life and ruining the sport enough is enough we have to stand together on this topic @bokamotoESPN @JohnMorgan_MMA — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 11, 2022

I will never understand how Douglas Crosby is still assigned big events after his absolutely off the wall appearances on Chael Sonnen's podcast.



Unfortunately, the audio no longer exists, but if you heard them, you understand. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 11, 2022

Gonna tell my kids this is Paddy & Douglas Crosby pic.twitter.com/cI7kocijRW — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

MMA judges have long stayed in the dark, and for good reason. Nobody wants to be the person who gets yelled at over a close fight, or take accountability for a poor decision.



Then, there's Douglas Crosby. #UFC282 — Josh Evanoff (@JoshEvanoff) December 11, 2022

Doug Crosby handed in arguably the worst scorecard of all time last night — 50-45 for Sabatello was the first time in MMA history the loser of a fight got a 50-45 scorecard — and he faces no repercussions. Get to fly to Vegas to screw over Jared Gordon. I'm sick of it. #UFC282 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) December 11, 2022

Still can't get over that Doug Crosby turned in two of the worst scorecards of 2022 in back-to-back days on opposite sides of the country. What a weekend this man had. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 11, 2022

It’s no secret that judges have arguably the most difficult job in MMA outside of the actual fighters, but it will be interesting to see if the volume of criticism being levied at Crosby for his recent body of work has any effect on his immediate future in the sport.

What do you think of Crosby’s scorecards for the Bellator 289 main event and UFC 282 co-main event?