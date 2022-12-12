MMA Judge Douglas Crosby Under Fire After High-Profile Weekend

Douglas Crosby’s scorecards from last weekend’s UFC 282 and Bellator 289 resulted in the MMA judge receiving quite a bit of attention online.
Bellator 289 took place on Friday and featured the semifinal fights for the promotion’s bantamweight tournament in addition to a bout for the women’s flyweight belt.
The card’s main event saw Raufeon Stots retain his bantamweight title via split decision in a competitive bout with Danny Sabatello, but most of the talk after the fight was focused on the fact that the dissenting scorecard from Crosby was 50-45 in favor of “The Italian Gangster.”
Crosby ended up having a busy weekend planned, as the judge left Connecticut and headed straight for Las Vegas to work cageside at UFC 282 the following night. That event ended up seeing an incredible run of ten-straight finishes before the card’s final two bouts resulted in a pair of contentious decisions.
Much of the focus leading up to UFC 282 was on the co-main event between Jared Gordon and rising star Paddy Pimblett, who had finished all three of his previous UFC opponents.
“The Baddy” ended up struggling against Gordon, and a number of fighters were outraged when Pimblett won a unanimous decision via 29-28 scorecards where the judges only agreed on the scoring of the second round.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Crosby’s Weekend
The result of the UFC 282 co-main event put the spotlight on all three judges, but Crosby’s involvement in that decision as well as his Bellator 289 scorecard drew all kinds of reactions online.
It’s no secret that judges have arguably the most difficult job in MMA outside of the actual fighters, but it will be interesting to see if the volume of criticism being levied at Crosby for his recent body of work has any effect on his immediate future in the sport.
What do you think of Crosby’s scorecards for the Bellator 289 main event and UFC 282 co-main event?