MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (11/27-12/3)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

This week’s list may not have the kind of crazy finishes showcased by some other editions of the Top 10, but it certainly includes plenty of brutal knockouts.

Only one of the many finishes from UFC Orlando made the cut, while ONE on Prime Video 5 missed out entirely. That promotion is still well-represented with a pair of highlights from ONE Championship 164, and this Top 10 also includes several violent finishes out of Russia.

#10: Roman Dolidze Deserves A Ranking

Roman Dolidze makes his third appearance on the Top 10 with his short-notice victory against Jack Hermansson at UFC Orlando.

The Georgian immobilized “The Joker” with a calf slicer before flattening him out to rain punches and earn his third-straight stoppage win.

#9: Micah Miller Makes His Return

Micah Miller entered the cage for the first time in six years when he faced fellow veteran Steve Siler at iKON FC 6.

Making a return to the cage after 6 years, WEC/DREAM vet Micah Miller submits Steven Siler with a topside triangle armbar in R2 #iKON6 pic.twitter.com/3yXO8GnfYg — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 3, 2022

“The Maverick” caught Siler in a triangle choke and landed some nasty elbows before extending an arm to force a tap.

#8: Shakhban Gapizov Stuns Rakhmatshoev

Shakhban Gapizov improved to 2-0 when he stopped the debuting Firuz Rakhmatshoev in under a minute at Eagle FC: Selection 6.

Shakhban Gapizov TKO's Firuz Rakhmatshoev via first round head kick and punches #EFCSelection6 pic.twitter.com/9ULfbOa2tM — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 2, 2022

The 23-year-old sent Rakhmatshoev to his knees with a head kick before a flurry of follow-up punches forced the ref to step in.

#7: Meng Bo Opens ONE Championship 164

Meng Bo kicked off ONE Championship 164 in brutal fashion when she finished Jenelyn Olsim in the event’s opening bout.

Meng Bo 🇨🇳 STOPS Jenelyn Olsim in 24 SECONDS in the opening bout of ONE 164! ⚡#ONE164

🇺🇸🇨🇦🇹🇭🇬🇧🇸🇦🇧🇷 Live on ONE YouTube⁠

🌍 Live on https://t.co/eBUfsODAFL pic.twitter.com/EevGHkKuoI — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 3, 2022

The 26-year-old dropped Olsim with a right hand before landing a vicious series of elbows from top position that ended the fight in less than 30 seconds.

#6: Gagan Gill Walks It Off In Vancouver

Gagan Gill walked Ryan Rohovich down before landing a finishing blow late in the first round at Battlefield Fight League 75.

Gagan Gill KOs Ryan Rohovich with a perfect left hook at #BFL75 pic.twitter.com/YyaNQ58bYC — Will (@ChillemDafoe) December 2, 2022

The 27-year-old slipped a right hand from Rohovich while throwing a left hook to secure a walk-off KO in the final seconds of the round.

#5: Sergey Ignatenko Gets It Done Early

Sergey Ignatenko put in a quick night of work during his fight with Ravshan Akhmedov at Eagle FC: Selection 6.

Sergey Ignatenko stops Ravshan Akhmedov in 45 seconds #EFCSelection6 pic.twitter.com/wKiDJzGDsw — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 2, 2022

The middleweight initially knocked Akhmedov down with a right hand before using the same punch to send his countryman’s mouthpiece flying and end the fight.

#4: Hu Yong Sleeps Eustaquio

Hu Yong was the second Chinese fighter to finish a Filipino opponent in their home country at ONE Championship 164 in Manila.

Hu Yong 🇨🇳 drops a BOMB on former ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje Eustaquio in Round 1! 💣#ONE164

🇺🇸🇨🇦🇹🇭🇬🇧🇸🇦🇧🇷 Live on ONE YouTube⁠

🌍 Live on https://t.co/eBUfsODAFL pic.twitter.com/Ob9cQseZ9R — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 3, 2022

“Wolf Warrior” unloaded a massive right hand that sent Geje Eustaquio limp and falling to the canvas late in the first round.

#3: Igor Shardakov’s Explosive Debut

Igor Shardakov needed less than a minute to score a violent finish in his pro debut at Russian Cagefighting Championship 13.

The bantamweight dropped Maksim Vakin and followed up with a brutal series of strikes ending in a left hook after his Russian compatriot tried to stand up.

#2: Bogdan Gusko Flattens Vafaei

Bogdan Gusko picked up his third-straight first-round finish when he stopped Alireza Vafaei in 30 seconds at MMA Series 61.

Faceplant TKO at MMA Series 61 by Bogdan Guskov🇺🇿 pic.twitter.com/OAEk2Kjt8O — Fedor’s nephew (@FdrNphw) November 28, 2022

The 30-year-old knew the fight was over the moment he landed a right hand that sent Vafei falling forward onto the canvas.

#1: Billy Pasulatan Defends His Title

Billy Pasulatan made the fifth defense of his strawweight title when he finished Gideon Manurung in the main event of One Pride MMA Fight Night 65.

Billy "Bruce Lee" Pasulatan defends his One Pride strawweight title with a nasty switch knee to the liver against Gideon Manurung. Manurung was writhing on the floor in pain, that looked terrible #OnePrideFN65 pic.twitter.com/ivwo1yl1sJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 3, 2022

“Bruce Lee” leapt forward with a switch knee that caught Manurung in the liver and left the Indonesian in agony on the mat.

