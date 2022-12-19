MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (12/11–12/17)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

A relatively quiet week of MMA action was highlighted by the UFC‘s final event of the year, and a pair of performances from UFC Vegas 66 appear on this week’s Top 10 Finishes. Poland and Russia ended up being major contributors thanks to events from ACA, KSW, and FEN, plus highlights from Shooto Brasil and Cage Fury FC round out a list that features some unique knockouts and impressive submissions.

#10: Mike Davidson Folds Meira

Mike Davidson extended his undefeated record when he stopped Alisson Meira in the first round at Shooto Brasil 114.

Mike Davidson stops Alisson Meira with a knee to the body in the clinch. #ShootoBrasil114 pic.twitter.com/6nFT7Ks2TI — eaj (@simeoneball) December 16, 2022

Davidson stuffed a takedown attempt from Meira before hitting his countryman with a brutal knee to the body.

#9: Konrad Furmanek’s Punishing Ground Strikes

Konrad Furmanek picked up his third-straight win when he finished the previously undefeated Dawid Borzęcki at Poland’s FEN 43.

Solidne rozpoczęcie karty głównej! Konrad Furmanek nokautuje w pierwszej rundzie Dawida Borzęckiego 🔥 #FEN43



TRANSMISJA GALI:

📺 Polsat Sport Fight, Super Polsat pic.twitter.com/2i6W6ii0IW — FEN MMA (@fenmma) December 16, 2022

The 28-year-old sent Borzęcki to the canvas with a right hand before finishing the fight with some massive follow-up punches.

#8: Drew Dober Ties Poirier

Drew Dober had a difficult opening round against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 66, but that did nothing to discourage him from pressing forward in the next round.

Drew Dober ties Dustin Poirier for most knockouts in UFC lightweight history with eight 😤 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/8aiBBYreDC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 18, 2022

The 34-year-old unloaded on Green halfway through the fight and landed a left hook that tied Dober for the most lightweight knockouts in UFC history.

#7: Michał Domin’s Tight Triangle

Michał Domin closed out the year with a win when he submitted Patryk Likus on the prelims of KSW 77 in Poland.

The 28-year-old secured a triangle choke late in the third round that put Likus to sleep even as he was tapping.

#6: Eldar Eldarov Grabs A Kneebar

Eldar Eldarov closed out BRAVE CF 67 when he forced a tap from Denis Maher in the waning seconds of the first round.

Kneebar en los ultimos segundos del 1R de Eldar Eldarov! #BraveCF67 pic.twitter.com/XGW4N39u4e — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) December 12, 2022

The 31-year-old was working from top position before suddenly grabbing a kneebar that ended things after a few desperate elbows from Maher.

#5: Alex Caceres Stuns Erosa

It took more than ten years in the promotion, but Alex Caceres finally scored his first knockout victory in emphatic fashion at UFC Vegas 66.

WHAT A KICK FROM BRUCE LEEROY 😮 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/Kc1eEuchvB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 18, 2022

“Bruce Leeroy” missed an initial left hand but followed up with a head kick that caught Julian Erosa completely off guard.

#4: Josiel Silva Finishes His Combo

Josiel Silva closed out 2022 with his third stoppage win of the year when he defeated Islam Meshev at ACA 149.

Josiel Silva puts Islam Meshev to sleep as he catches him with a left hook. #ACA149 pic.twitter.com/nix3Aqoxuy — eaj (@simeoneball) December 16, 2022

The 31-year-old caught Meshev with a left hook that flattened the Russian less than a minute into the opening round.

#3: Chris Vasil Fakes A Takedown

Chris Vasil scored an impressive win against Frank Wells early in the third round of their featherweight bout at Cage Fury FC 116.

The knee lands and he's OUT 🥶



[ #CFFC116 | LIVE NOW | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/LmiuhfyQDb — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 17, 2022

“Bad Apple” initially ran forward for a takedown attempt before coming up with a knee that left Wells laying in the center of the cage.

#2: Vitaly Slipenko’s Sneaky Elbow

Vitaly Slipenko claimed the ACA welterweight title when he stopped champion Abubakar Vagaev in the main event of ACA 149.

Vitaly Slipenko just KO’d Abubakar Vagaev to take the ACA welterweight title. Brutal elbow. What a finish #ACA149 pic.twitter.com/sByulJksOW — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 16, 2022

The Ukrainian pressured Vagaev before timing a beautiful folding elbow that sent the 29-year-old falling to the canvas.

#1: Osama Elseady’s Walk-Off Front Kick

Osama Elseady took less than a minute to finish Mohamed Ali Sellam in their catchweight fight at BRAVE CF 67.

Ridiculous front kick KO by Osama Elseady #BraveCF67 pic.twitter.com/46NcyuMdSM — Jairzinho’s Jab (@wrestlejamia) December 12, 2022

The Egyptian timed a perfect front kick that left Ali Sellam flat on his back as Elseady raised his arms in victory.

