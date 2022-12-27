MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (12/18–12/24)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

A quiet week on the MMA schedule paved the way for ROAD FC and ACA to put on a pair of events loaded with highlights, and each of those promotions makes multiple appearances on this week’s Top 10 Finishes. Those organizations could have filled out the list themselves, but a few additional finishes from Octagon League, Fury FC, and FNC also made the cut.

#10: Felipe Froes’ Lightweight Debut

Felipe Froes came up short in his bid to reclaim the ACA featherweight title in July, but the Brazilian’s move to lightweight got off to a good start at ACA 150.

Wow. Nasty front kick to the body by former FW champ Felipe Froes. Just folded Bayzet Khatkhokhu. Froes looks solid at 155.#ACA150 pic.twitter.com/IOAjLPM5OJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 23, 2022

The 31-year-old folded Bayzet Khatkhokhu with a front kick before a barrage of ground strikes ended things in the first round.

#9: Astemir Nagoev Stays Undefeated

Astemir Nagoev kicked off ACA 150 by submitting Akhmadkhan Elmurzaev in the second round of their bantamweight matchup.

Astemir Nagoev submits Akhmadkhan Elmurzaev with a beautiful ninja choke 22 seconds into the 2nd round. What a comeback after being dominated in R1. #ACA150 pic.twitter.com/347h7z9Tk3 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 23, 2022

The undefeated Russian threw some wild strikes to get Elmurzaev against the fence before snatching a ninja choke that forced a tap from the 24-year-old.

#8: Vitaliy Mironyuk’s Creative Choke

Vitaliy Mironyuk pulled off one of the most unique submissions you’ll ever see in his ROAD FC debut against Jin Guk Kim.

Vitaliy Mironyuk hit an ultra rare Baseball Choke on Kim Jin Kuk earlier at ROAD FC 62 pic.twitter.com/DYdcR3z4PQ — Jairzinho’s Jab (@wrestlejamia) December 18, 2022

The Russian bantamweight caught Kim in a baseball choke late in the first round for the fifth submission win of his career.

#7: Nikola Dipchikov’s Perfect Counter

Nikola Dipchikov snapped a two-fight losing streak when he finished Azamat Amagov in their lightweight bout at ACA 150.

Nikola Dipchikov KO's Azamat Amagov with a CLEAN counter left hand 23 seconds into the 2nd round. Nice way to end 2022 for the Bulgarian after a tough start to the year. #ACA150 pic.twitter.com/GuNuWxt3hX — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 23, 2022

The 38-year-old traded strikes with Amagov to start the second round before landing a perfect counter left hand as the Russian was throwing his own combination.

#6: Kim Tae In Becomes Champion

Kim Tae In only needed one good punch to claim the ROAD FC light heavyweight title in his bout with Daniel Gomez.

The 29-year-old backed Gomez to the fence with feints before landing a right hand that ended the fight in just over ten seconds.

#5: Cameron Smotherman Floors Martinez

Cameron Smotherman closed out his fifth fight of 2022 with a walk-off win against Adam Martinez at Fury FC 72.

“The Baby-Faced Killer” landed a left hook early in the third round that required no follow-up punches.

#4: Tuerxun Jumabieke Shows Off His Power

Tuerxun Jumabieke had to put in some serious work before finally cracking Yaser Ashayeri’s chin at Octagon 38.

“The Snow Leopard” landed some clean shots on Ashayeri before finally ending the fight with a massive right hand.

#3: Đorđe Bukvić’s Walk-Off Head Kick

Đorđe Bukvić picked up his second-straight stoppage win when he defeated Jakob Kosić at FNC 9 in Croatia.

Speaking of head kicks, Đorđe Bukvić yesterday at FNC pic.twitter.com/KgmNU5amy1 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 24, 2022

The Serbian welterweight caught Kosić with a head kick that sent the Croatian falling away from Bukvić’s follow-up combination.

#2: Beslan Ushukov’s Sensational Spin

Beslan Ushukov made the most of his only fight of 2022 with a highlight-reel win over Irwing Machado at ACA 150.

Holy shitttt. Beslan Ushukov KO's Irwing Machado with a gorgeous spinning heel kick in the 2nd round. That CLUNK#ACA150 pic.twitter.com/FJuMasrKkJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 23, 2022

“Tiger” dropped Machado with a spinning kick and landed a single hammer fist before the ref jumped in to stop the fight.

#1: Yoon Tae Young Leaves No Doubt

Yoon Tae Young picked up his fifth-straight victory when he stopped Lee Young Chul in the first round at Road FC 62.

🇰🇷Yoon Tae Young def. Lee Young Chul via KO (Head Kick) in R1 #ROADFC62 pic.twitter.com/FQLCWYzjaK — Chris Presnell (@mmaecosystem) December 18, 2022

The 26-year-old waited for Chul to get to his feet before landing a huge head kick that left his countryman laying on the canvas.

Want to catch up on previous installments of The MMA News Top 10 Finishes of the week?! You can do so right here!