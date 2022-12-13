MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (12/4-12/10)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

The UFC‘s final Pay-Per-View of the year ended up being an action-packed affair that didn’t see a fight go the distance until the final two bouts of the evening. Two of the best finishes from that UFC 282 card and a pair of highlights from Bellator 289 appear on this week’s edition of the Top 10 Finishes, but the biggest contributor ended up being ACA Young Eagles 31 with three sensational performances.

#10: Vladislav Gutu Debuts In France

Vladislav Gutu looked about as confident as you could hope for from a debuting fighter in his bout with Marcio Martins at ARES FC 10.

Vladislav Gutu absolutely destroys Marcio Martins in 35 seconds. Hell of a pro debut #ARES10 pic.twitter.com/326LkTiXZS — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 8, 2022

The French middleweight caught Martins with a right hand and chased the Brazilian with a barrage of strikes to get the win in just over 30 seconds.

#9: Jairzinho Rozenstruik Stuns Daukaus

Jairzinho Rozenstruik didn’t need much time to floor Chris Daukaus in their heavyweight bout on the UFC 282 prelims.

“Bigi Boy” staggered Daukaus with his first jab and relentlessly pursued the 33-year-old with punches and knees to finish things off.

#8: Patchy Mix Is Headed To The Finals

Patchy Mix booked a ticket to the finals of Bellator’s bantamweight tournament when he finished Magomed Magomedov in the second round at Bellator 289.

The 29-year-old secured a guillotine choke and readjusted his grip before leaving Magomedov unconscious on the canvas.

#7: Santiago Ponzinibbio Stages A Comeback

Santiago Ponzinibbio appeared well on his way to losing a decision to Alex Morono on the main card of UFC 282 before rallying in the third round.

“Argentine Dagger” rocked Morono with an initial right hand before walking him down to finish things with the same punch.

#6: Sakhirbek Dzhemukhaev’s Tight Guillotine

Sakhirbek Dzhemukhaev snapped Arbi Eskiev’s undefeated record thanks to a nasty guillotine choke at ACA Young Eagles 31.

Hermosa guillotina de Sakhirbek Dzhemukhaev para dormir al rival! Se comio ese rodillazo como si nada #ACAYE31 pic.twitter.com/Ms1Gsjdkju — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) December 10, 2022

The bantamweight snatched Eskiev’s neck as the latter shot for a takedown, and Dzhemukhaev quickly ended up rendering his countryman unconscious.

#5: Chris Brown Is LFA Champion

Chris Brown claimed the LFA welterweight title after landing a perfect body shot on the previously undefeated Alfonso Leyva.

The 33-year-old followed his left hand with a quick body kick that left Levya rolling on the canvas in agony.

#4: Christian Echols Upsets Downey

Christian Echols played spoiler to the highly-touted Patrick Downey in the latter’s second pro fight at Bellator 289.

“The Vanilla Gorilla” put Downey on the mat with a left hook but ended up finishing the fight with a huge uppercut.

#3: Akhmed Khamazaev Crushes Tolosbay

Akhmed Khamazev handed Alimbek Tolosbay Uulu the first loss of his pro career during their fight at ACA Young Eagles 31.

Akhmed Khamzaev KO's Alimbek Tolosbay Uulu with a beautiful elbow to improve to 9-0 #ACAYE31 pic.twitter.com/V5Ka1T0Y4T — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 10, 2022

“Black Angel” added to his own undefeated record when he landed an elbow that folded Tolosbay just under two minutes into the fight.

#2: Ibragim Gelimbiev Keeps Kicking

Ibragim Gelimbiev rebounded from losing his pro debut last year by finishing Nurzatbek Kuramanli Uulu at ACA Young Eagles 31.

Excelente patada de Ibragim Gelimbiev faltando segundos para que termine la pelea! #ACAYE31 pic.twitter.com/w9DaISdfb6 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) December 10, 2022

The Russian flyweight dropped Uulu with a spinning kick and ended things with a front kick in the waning seconds of the third round.

#1: Farkhad Kozhantaev’s Brutal Walk Off

Farkhad Kozhantaev improved his pro record to 3-0 with an especially violent finish of the debuting Sergey Nekhoroshoev at Eagle FC 51.

Walk-off hammerfist KO from the crucifix by Farkhad Kozhantaev #EagleFC51 pic.twitter.com/zQWXjikJ7j — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 10, 2022

The 28-year-old immobilized Nekhoroshoev in a crucifix mount and called the fight off himself after landing a series of vicious hammer fists.

