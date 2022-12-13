MMA News Tracker: Jake Paul Update, Usman, Cyborg, & Much More

Good morning, MMA fans! Welcome to the MMA News Tracker! Here are some of the latest happenings across the world of MMA.

Cris Cyborg Improves Her Pro Boxing Record To 2-0

Saturday night, Cyborg earned her second unanimous decision victory as a boxing pro when she defeated Gabrielle Holloway. After the fight, Holloway shared the following on her Twitter page:

Definitely not the performance we trained for or the game plan we went over. @criscyborg is a legend for a reason. Who knows maybe we can run it back inside the @BellatorMMA cage. Thanks @BLKPRIMEB0XING for the opportunity. Thanks to @ThePrePostGame for always having my back. pic.twitter.com/FccyN4toP9 — Gabrielle holloway (@GabbyGabanator) December 11, 2022

False Reports On Kamaru Usman?

Yesterday, there were some uncorroborated reports regarding the current status of former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. There were rumblings that Usman will be out with hand surgery and unable to make the UFC’s London event in March if the promotion decides to officially book him against champion Leon Edwards.

The “report” went on to state that Jorge Masvidal was being looked at as a potential replacement for Usman. Soon after these rumors began to spread, Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, stepped forward to put an end to the speculation with two words.

Jake Paul Union Update

Earlier this year, Jake Paul announced his plans to start a fighters’ union, the UFA (United Fighters Association). Paul even included a wager for his bout against Anderson Silva that if he won, Silva would join him in the union.

Since then, all has been quiet up until Paul provided the following update on Sunday:

UFA (United Fighters Association) update:



1) Working with a law firm that specializes in labor & employment law.



2) Identifying key current & previous fighters to lead the interim board.



3) Logo design narrowed down to 3 finalists.



It’s time for fighters to come together. https://t.co/OFhcxNewaY — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 12, 2022

Jan Blachowicz Takes Shot At Magomed Ankalaev

After the split draw in the UFC 282 that saw both Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz exit without the championship gold they were pursuing, Ankalaev made his way to the back visibly emotional. This came after Blachowicz told Joe Rogan to give Ankalaev the belt, with the implication being that Ankalaev deserved to win the fight.

However, after emotions cooled off on all sides and Ankalaev clarified some of his post-fight remarks, Blachowicz would take to Twitter to also set the record straight about his thoughts on the fight while also taking a slight dig at his UFC 282 opponent.

Let me reiterate something. First – I honestly don't think the fight was terrible at all. Second – I don't feel I've won but neither that I lost. A draw was fair. 1/2 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) December 12, 2022

End result – One dude cried and talked about his supposed injuries, another dude showed that honor can be and still is upheld in this game. I'm glad the fans see it and appreciate it for what it is. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) December 12, 2022

The stage may be set for the two to have a rematch down the line after Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill compete to crown the new division champion at UFC 283 in Brazil.

John McCarthy Scolds Son For Paddy Pimblett/Jared Gordon Scorecard

John McCarthy (Photo: Fernando Quiles Jr./MMA News)

By now, MMA News readers are well-acquainted with the controversial UFC 282 scorecard that saw Paddy Pimblett defeat Jared Gordon via unanimous decision. The judges of that fight have already come under fire, but one of them, in particular, got an earful from his father like an unruly child.

That’s because one of the judges, Ron McCarthy, is the son of legendary MMA referee and current Bellator commentator Big John McCarthy. (via MMA Mania)

“No f—king way Paddy Pimblett won that fight,” John McCarthy said on his Weighing In podcast. “My son was one of the judges and he asked me and I said, ‘You got that wrong. I thought Jared Gordon won 29-28.’

“First round, Jared Gordon hit Paddy Pimblett with a left hook like it was a magnet. He hit him over and over and over again and he stunned him. You could see it,” he continued. “Now, Paddy had his things, but this can happen when you’re a judge sitting there. You’re getting the crowd responding every time Paddy does something.

“Because truthfully, Paddy did not punch as many times as Jared Gordon. He didn’t land as much as Jared Gordon and the shots that he landed were not as good. But when you get the crowd reaction and that’s what you’re hearing, there’s times when you’re not seeing that angle but you’re hearing the reaction of the crowd and it’s an influencer. And I think they got influenced by what the crowd was into.”

Jamahal Hill To Train With Anthony Smith Ahead Of Glover Teixeira Fight

We close out today’s MMA Tracker with a feel-good story. Jamahal Hill reached out to Anthony Smith after their originally planned March bout was cancelled in favor of a Hill/Teixeira championship showdown in Brazil.

Hill wanted to give Smith the courtesy of speaking to his would-be opponent personally after the fight fell out. Smith was very understanding, acknowledging that he would have done the same thing, and even agreed to help Hill train for the Teixeira fight when he was asked.

Teixeira and Smith also have a competitive history. Teixeira defeated Smith in May 2020 via fifth-round KO/TKO.

