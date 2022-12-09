MMA News Tracker: Major UFC Gambling & Dustin Poirier Updates

Happy Friday, MMA fans! Welcome to the MMA News Tracker! Here are some of the latest happenings across the world of MMA.

Dustin Poirier Undergoes Surgery

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Poirier has undergone surgery after suffering a severe staph infection on his foot. Poirier had been released from the hospital earlier this week but had to return for the operation. Dustin’s wife Jolie provided the following details on her Instagram.

“For those asking about Dustin’s foot…He has a bad staph infection that started Saturday, didn’t respond to oral antibiotics and he was unable to walk. Sunday, we went into the ER and they admitted him for cellulite. They released him early Wednesday morning, but after a second MRI, it showed there was an abscess that needs to be opened and drained. So now, he’s back in the hospital for surgery. I’ll post an update once he’s out. Thank you everyone for the kind words and support.”

Dustin Poirier would then share the following positive words on his Instagram page along with a post-surgery photo of himself.

“About to bounce back! Nobody’s safe. Everyone talking shit and kicking when im down, thats coward movements. I want all the smoke. El Diamante”

There is currently no timetable on when Poirier will make his return to action.

Gambling Once Again Permitted In Alberta, Canada

A massive fallout from the James Krause betting controversy was Alberta, Canada banning any UFC bets to be permitted in the province.

However, after the UFC has banished Krause from the promotion and prohibited any fighter on the roster to be affiliated with him, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis Commission has lifted the ban as revealed Friday morning by MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter.

BREAKING: The province of Alberta has reinstated UFC wagering.



Below is a statement from the AGLC 👇 pic.twitter.com/mkbChamDYl — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 9, 2022

BREAKING: The province of Alberta has reinstated UFC wagering.