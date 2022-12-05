MMA Tracker: Nate Diaz News, Kevin Holland Post-Fight

Good morning, MMA fans! Welcome to the MMA News Tracker! Here are some of the latest happenings across the world of MMA.

Nate Diaz Awarded Key To The City

The Diaz brothers have always been the faces of Stockton MMA, and now that has come with some official recognition after Nate was awarded the key to the city over the weekend.

Nathan Diaz was awarded the key to Stockton at last night’s Stockton Kings (G League affiliate) game. He was presented the key to city by Stockton mayor Kevin Lincoln. https://t.co/gJx1yuVzBj pic.twitter.com/w4Krv2yM74 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 4, 2022

“Nathan Diaz was awarded the key to Stockton at last night’s Stockton Kings (G League affiliate) game. He was presented the key to city by Stockton mayor Kevin Lincoln, reported Ariel Helwani.

Nate Diaz will continue to represent Stockton in his next fight, which could be in MMA or boxing now that he is officially a free agent. MMA News will keep you posted on the latest movement of the Stockton gangster.

Kevin Holland Needs Surgery

Turning in the Fight of the Night at UFC Orlando came with a hefty price for Kevin Holland, who suffered a severe right-hand injury in the very first round of his loss to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

Kevin Holland broke the third, fourth and fifth metacarpals in his right hand in the first round of his loss to Stephen Thompson, per Holland's manager Oren Hodak. All three bones are also displaced. Holland will need surgery. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 4, 2022

“Kevin Holland broke the third, fourth and fifth metacarpals in his right hand in the first round of his loss to Stephen Thompson, per Holland’s manager Oren Hodak. All three bones are also displaced. Holland will need surgery,” wrote MMA reporter Marc Raimonidi.

