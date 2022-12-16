MMA Tracker: UFC Fight Announcement, Whittaker News, & More

Good morning, MMA fans! Welcome to the MMA News Tracker! Here are some of the latest happenings across the world of MMA.

James Krause Suspension Extended

Zuffa LLC

James Krause and UFC fighter Darrick Minner both had their suspensions extended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission earlier this week. There will be a disciplinary hearing at a later date as the investigation into betting irregularities continue. NSAC’s suspension of Krause and Minner comes due to a failure of the two parties to report the injury that Minner competed with at UFC Vegas 64.

Nevada State Deputy Attorney General Joel Bekker shared the following complaints to the commission (h/t MMA Fighting).

“Respondent [James Krause] allegedly allowed Mr. Minner to submit a medical questionnaire dated Nov. 1, 2022 and confirmed statement was true and accurate to a representative of the commission on Nov. 4, 2022,” Bekker said at the hearing.

“It is alleged respondent knew or should have known of a substantial injury that required medical attention and reported to the commission sustained by Mr. Minner and either allowed or encouraged Mr. Minner to fail to report [the injury]. Further, there are ongoing investigations regarding events stemming from and related to that Nov. 5 bout that are yet to be concluded and may bring to light further violations..,.

“It is alleged that the respondent [Darrick Minner] knew or should have known of substantial injury that required medical attention and reported to the commission,” Bekker said.

“Further, there are ongoing investigations regarding events stemming from or related to that Nov. 5 bout that are yet to be concluded and may bring to light further violations.”

MMA News will keep you updated on thsi developing story.

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Good news, as yesterday it was announced that Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac has been rescheduled to February 4, this after their original bout was cancelled at the last minute due to Lewis suffering stomach issues.

New date, same amount of 𝐏𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐑 😤



📆 The big boys will go head-to-head February 4, 2023! pic.twitter.com/ASBLBMyVIF — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2022

Robert Whittaker Provides Assurance To MMA Fans

Robert Whittaker, Photo Credit: UFC

Paulo Costa has continued insisting on social media that his fight with Robert Whittaker that is booked for UFC 284 in February is not official. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Whittaker assured fans at home and potential attendees of the event that this is not the case and that the bout is set in stone (h/t MMA Weekly)

“This is my side, right? I signed a contract and I’m training my butt off, and I’m starving myself to get down to the weight limit. Someone is getting beaten up in February. Okay,” Whittaker told Submission Radio.

“Like, what he’s doing, he’s a notorious troll for that sort of stuff. So, I’m not paying too much attention. And I don’t think anybody else should pay too much attention to the dude that walks around with a bottle that says ‘secret juice’ on it,” continued Whittaker.

“Mate, they’re not gonna find anyone, Costa’s gonna take the fight. You guys are thinking into it. This is exactly what he wants. He just wants you talking about it,” Whittaker said.

“A hundred percent he’ll be there. If he misses this one, this is the second time we were supposed to fight. And he’s gonna bounce on it? And due to the fact that he’s not happy with his contract? Who is happy with their contract?! Like, just take the fight. Let’s get it on so I can have a holiday.”

That’ll do it for today’s MMA Tracker! Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]! And be sure to keep it locked right here on MMA News for all the latest scoops!