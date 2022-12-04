MMA Twitter Reacts To Rafael dos Anjos’ Submission Of Bryan Barberena

Rafael dos Anjos impressively submitted Bryan Barberena while making history at UFC Orlando tonight.
Not only did the 38-year-old earn his third victory in four fights, but he also became the first UFC fighter to record eight hours of Octagon time—surpassing Frankie Edgar’s record. While the bout was set for five rounds, Dos Anjos just needed two to dispatch of Barberena.
In round one, the Brazilian got Barberena to the ground, before attempting an arm triangle. Then in round two, Dos Anjos took Barberena’s back and sunk in a rear-naked choke to get the win. Then in his post-fight interview, Rafael took the opportunity to call out Conor McGregor.
Catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Rafael dos Anjos’ Win
Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Rafael dos Anjos’ submission of Bryan Barberena.
Do you think Rafael dos Anjos should face Conor McGregor next?