MMA Twitter Reacts To Rafael dos Anjos’ Submission Of Bryan Barberena

Rafael dos Anjos impressively submitted Bryan Barberena while making history at UFC Orlando tonight.

Not only did the 38-year-old earn his third victory in four fights, but he also became the first UFC fighter to record eight hours of Octagon time—surpassing Frankie Edgar’s record. While the bout was set for five rounds, Dos Anjos just needed two to dispatch of Barberena.

In round one, the Brazilian got Barberena to the ground, before attempting an arm triangle. Then in round two, Dos Anjos took Barberena’s back and sunk in a rear-naked choke to get the win. Then in his post-fight interview, Rafael took the opportunity to call out Conor McGregor.

Catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.

RDA MAKES HISTORY WITH ANOTHER WIN AT #UFCORLANDO 👏 pic.twitter.com/A6ATN4TP5B — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 4, 2022

History has been made: @RdosAnjosMMA has just become the first fighter in UFC history to log 8 hours of Octagon time ⏰ #UFCOrlando — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts To Rafael dos Anjos’ Win

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Rafael dos Anjos’ submission of Bryan Barberena.

🤨 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 4, 2022

Congrats to @RdosAnjosMMA on the dominant win. Great takedowns and ground work at higher weight class. Top work — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) December 4, 2022

Now RDA know Conor ain’t fighting him 😂😂😂 #UFCOrlando — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2022

Dos Anjos: I think I have the right to call out somebody. I want to call out Conor McGregor. #UFCOrlando — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 4, 2022

RDA. What a timeless wonder. Just keeps on going.



Oh, and the parlay pals are back. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 4, 2022

RDA now the 7th fighter to have 21 or more #UFC wins.



Most UFC wins:



Jim Miller 24

Andrei Arlovski 23

Donald Cerrone 23

Demian Maia 22

Charles Oliveira 21

Dustin Poirier 21

RDA 21 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 4, 2022

History made. Finished the fight. Called out Conor McGregor. A perfect night for RDA. #UFCOrlandopic.twitter.com/T6YnI2Dv8I — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 4, 2022

Rafael dos Anjos is now the all-time leader for the most cage time in UFC history, breaking Frankie Edgar's record (7:57:10) https://t.co/x5aYEybosY — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 4, 2022

Dos Anjos one trick pony there, but wow great trick. All his geography. #UFCOrlando — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 4, 2022

Conor McGregor vs Rafael Dos Anjos. 2023. Unfinished business. pic.twitter.com/O7mlpiiv9Y — Sobervated Conor 🥃 (Fan of Conor McGregor) (@SobervatedConor) December 4, 2022

I’m in on Conor McGregor vs Rafael dos Anjos pic.twitter.com/ha0xUtXCdL — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) December 4, 2022

Rafael dos Anjos is still that dude! Returns to welterweight and promptly taps out Bryan Barberena. #UFCOrlando — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 4, 2022

Do you think Rafael dos Anjos should face Conor McGregor next?