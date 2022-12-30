Muhammad Mokaev Set For Surgery, Gives Update On UFC 286 Status

Surging UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev looks set for a race against time to be fit for UFC 286 in London after suffering a shoulder dislocation.

While the status of UK standouts such as Darren Till and Paddy Pimblett for the MMA leader’s first England-held pay-per-view since 2016 was already uncertain, the possible appearance of one of the region’s fastest-rising stars has now been thrown up in the air.

Mokaev, a former IMMAF champion who is 31-0 across both amateur and professional MMA, has long predicted big things for himself inside the Octagon, even going as far as to express a desire to surpass Jon Jones as the UFC’s youngest-ever champion.

And whilst his journey towards that lofty ambition got underway in impressive fashion last year, it appears a dislocated shoulder has threatened to temporarily stall it.

On Friday, the #14-ranked flyweight took to Twitter with news of the injury setback. Alongside an image of his arm in a sling, “The Punisher” revealed he’s set for surgery following the dislocation.

“Alhadmulillah in any situation! Unfortunately I have dislocated my shoulder, now I will wait for the operation!” Mokaev announced. “Thanks to all my supporters I will be back as soon as possible, I promise you! Love you all!”

Alhadmulillah in any situation! Unfortunately I have dislocated my shoulder😕, now I will wait for the operation! Thanks to all my supporters I will be back as soon as possible, I promise you! Love you all! #M57 pic.twitter.com/UtSmLJkbHR — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 30, 2022

Mokaev’s Déjà Vu Ahead Of 2023 London Card

After going a perfect 3-0 in 2022, with his most recent victory coming over Malcolm Gordon at UFC 280 this past October, Mokaev has been as vocal as ever regarding his first outing of the new year.

Be it Matt Schnell, Amir Albazi, or Alex Perez, it’s seemed that no top flyweight is safe from a Mokaev callout in recent times as the Dagestani-born Brit searches for a dancing partner to meet him in the cage in London next March.

But with surgery providing a rough start to his 2023, it appears that Mokaev’s planned outing inside The O2 is at risk. But in a follow-up tweet to his surgery announcement, the 22-year-old insisted that he’ll do everything he can to recover in time for a home appearance.

Whilst that might appear to be a challenge, it’s not something new for “The Punisher,” who entered 2022 in a similar situation.

“Exact same day last year I have broke my hand before my ufc debut in London, I will do everything to fight on ufc London card!” Mokaev insisted. “I tried to keep the operation till after the fight but I can’t even lift my arm.”

Last year, Mokaev recovered in time to make his debut at the UFC’s long-awaited return across the pond. And opening the card, he made the ultimate first impression by flooring Cody Durden with a flying knee before submitting him via guillotine choke.

IN LESS THAN A MINUTE ⏰@muhammadmokaev wins his UFC debut at #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/dviMmC8LWY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2022

Although it already appeared that Mokaev was set to undergo an opponent struggle ahead of the PPV in England’s capital, that’s now been coupled with a fresh concern.

