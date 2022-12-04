Natan Levy Issues Response To “Hateful” Kanye West

Natan Levy proudly represents Israel each time he steps into the cage, and he isn’t about to tolerate any form of anti-Semitism.

The 31-year-old picked up his second-straight victory at UFC Orlando when he won a unanimous decision over Genaro Valdéz on the event’s prelims.

Although Valdéz mounted enough offense in the middle of the fight for two judges to score the second round in his favor, it was Levy who outworked the Mexican and took the first and third rounds on all three scorecards.

Shortly after his victory, Levy was asked for his take on the apparent rise in anti-Semitism promoted by celebrities such as Kyrie Irving and Kanye West. The Israeli lightweight was measured in his response, although he did admit he’d like speak with West regarding the rapper’s recent comments online.

“I think life is too short to hate,” Levy answered. “So, to all these hateful people, sucks for you. I pity you. And other than that, Kanye West, if you’ve got a problem with me or my people, come see me bro.”

“I Won’t Stand For Any Racism”

Celebrities such as West and Irving command massive online followings, and Levy says that he’s had to deal with messages from people clearly inspired by the opinions of such public figures.

“Trust me, I’ve noticed it. I get a lot of lovely DMs all the time. I am Jewish. It’s what I am, it’s what I was born. I’m very proud of it, and I will fight for it. I will fight for my people in the Octagon, or wherever need be. And I will not stand for anti-Semitism. I won’t stand for any racism, not around me. Don’t bully anybody around me, or I’m gonna find you.”

Levy earned his second-straight victory at UFC Orlando. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Following a 4-0 amateur career, Levy made his pro MMA debut in 2018. A perfect 5-0 record resulted in an opportunity on Contender Series 2020, where Levy submitted Shaheen Santana in the third round to secure a UFC contract.

The Israeli suffered the first loss of his career in his UFC debut against Rafa Garcia, but Levy has now won back-to-back fights following his most recent win over Valdéz and a unanimous decision over Mike Breeden earlier this year.

