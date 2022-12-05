Nate Diaz Mocks Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier For Recent Twitter Banter

Nate Diaz took the time to weigh in on the recent Conor McGregor/Dustin Poirier Twitter beef and fourth fight tease.

Diaz is a free agent after fighting out his UFC contract by defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. He hasn’t ruled out an eventual return to the Octagon, although he’s currently focused on a potential boxing match against Jake Paul and other combat ventures.

Diaz has a tension-filled history with both McGregor and Poirier. He fought McGregor twice in the Octagon, with both of them earning one win apiece in their UFC saga.

Diaz was supposed to face Poirier at UFC 230 before Poirier withdrew due to an injury. They also teased a fight this year but it never came to fruition as Diaz was then booked against Khamzat Chimaev and then Ferguson.

McGregor and Poirier’s relationship went from cordial to chaos in 2021. In light of Poirier’s recent hospital stay, they went back and forth on Twitter and hinted at the fourth fight between them.

Nate Diaz Jabs Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier For Recent Beef

In a recent tweet, Diaz reacted to McGregor and Poirier’s recent Twitter tirade.

You both get knocked out all the time 😴 pic.twitter.com/b73xW5M79c — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 5, 2022

“You both get knocked out all the time,” Diaz tweeted.

Poirier defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 281 to get back into the lightweight title picture. He could potentially earn the next title shot against the Islam Makhachev/Alexander Volkanovski winner.

McGregor hasn’t fought since his trilogy with Poirier at UFC 264 and is targeting a return next year. A timeframe for his next fight is uncertain as he re-enters the USADA testing pool.

Diaz is enjoying life away from the UFC, although he remains in tune with what’s happening in the promotion. As tensions between McGregor and Poirier near a boiling point, Diaz is entertained by the renewed bad blood.

