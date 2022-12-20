New Study Reveals Shocking CTE Stats For Fighters

The British Journal of Sports Medicine recently published a study highlighting two key risk factors for developing CTE.

When it comes to fighters, both the number of head injuries suffered and the age of the fighter in question need to be monitored. The study focuses on TES (Traumatic encephalopathy syndrome) and the features and similarities sufferers of repeated impact to the head share.

Thanks to information supplied by the PBHS (Professional Fighters Brain Health Study), a comparison was able to be made with the long-term damage suffered by NFL players. For the fighters’ tests, 176 combat athletes were included. Of the 176, 109 were retired, 110 were boxers, the rest were MMA fighters, and all of them were past the age of 35.

A shocking 72% of the fighters in the study came up as TES positive. A note was made on how the younger the fighter was when they started competing, the more likely they were to develop the condition over time.

Former Fighters Have Already Been Diagnosed With CTE

CTE can only be officially diagnosed post-mortem. Former UFC heavyweight fighter Tim Hague was discovered to have CTE during an autopsy following his death two days after suffering a KO loss to Adam Braidwood in a boxing match.

Despite only being able to be confirmed with an autopsy, CTE’s symptoms are very noticeable in its sufferers. Former UFC lightweight fan favorite Spencer Fisher has been dealing with debilitating neurological issues that have affected him both physically and mentally for years.

The repeated impact to the head that is almost guaranteed when competing in the cage was bound to lead to long-term complications. For fighters such as Fisher, the consequences of fighting at such a high level can be life-altering. When questioned on Fisher’s neurological issues, UFC President Dana White acknowledged it’s always going to be a risk for fighters.

“Listen, he’s not the first and he’s definitely not going to be the last,” White said. “This is a contact sport and anybody who’s done this younger, myself included, is dealing with brain issues. It’s part of the gig.”

