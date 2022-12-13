Nick Diaz Pinpoints Former Champion For Targeted 2023 UFC Return

UFC fan favorite Nick Diaz remains focused on at least one more fight in the Octagon just over a year after his last appearance.

Diaz hasn’t fought since a TKO loss to Robbie Lawler in his long-awaited return at UFC 266 last year. Before the loss to Lawler, Diaz hadn’t fought since a loss to Anderson Silva at UFC 183 that was later overturned to a no-contest.

Diaz has teased another UFC fight throughout 2022, despite the reluctance of UFC President Dana White to book him. Some have speculated that the real reason for his wanting to continue fighting is because of financial issues.

Despite the concerns about him potentially competing again, Diaz has a big name in mind for a 2023 scrap.

Nick Diaz Wants Israel Adesanya For Next UFC Fight

While hosting a fan meet-and-greet in Las Vegas to watch UFC 282, Diaz called out former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for his return.

“You can see me back on top in 2023, I’m making a comeback,” Diaz said. “I’m going to be quicker than ever, stronger than ever, better than ever — I’m just gonna be a whole new me. Whoever is on top at the time [I want], preferably Israel Adesanya, if he gets his title back.”

Adesanya lost the middleweight title via fifth-round TKO against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. He intends on running it back with Pereira in an immediate rematch.

Diaz was supposed to face Lawler in a welterweight matchup before the bout was moved to middleweight. His coach, Cesar Gracie, later alleged that the reason the fight was moved to 185lbs was because of a pre-existing neck injury.

Nick’s brother, Nate, called for fights against Adesanya and Francis Ngannou before ultimately getting booked against Khamzat Chimaev. He would end up facing Tony Ferguson after Chimaev missed weight ahead of UFC 279.

If Diaz gets what he wants, this would be just the second time he’s fought at middleweight. It remains to be seen if the UFC will allow him to continue fighting after White’s alluded concerns.

All quotes from MMA Mania