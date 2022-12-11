Archives: Nick Diaz Teases Jump To Bellator MMA (2018)

On this day four years ago, Nick Diaz teased making a jump over to Bellator MMA.

Coincidentally, earlier this year, Nick’s younger brother Nate would also tease making a move over to Bellator. Now that Nate is a free agent, we shall see if anything comes from his tease or if he decides to go another route, such as boxing or maybe even returning to the UFC right away.

As for Nick, our most recent story on him involved his coach revealing the “real reason” the fighter missed weight ahead of his most recent bout against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. But now, let’s take a look back at Diaz expressing his frustrations with the UFC in the following article while praising one of its biggest competitors.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Four Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED DECEMBER 11, 2018, 3:51 PM]

Headline: Nick Diaz Teases Jump To Bellator MMA (2018)

Author: Jon Fuentes

It looks like things aren’t going too well between the UFC and Nick Diaz at the moment.

Recently, the former UFC welterweight title challenger took to his Instagram story to blast his current promotion. He went as far as suggesting that a jump to Scott Coker’s Bellator MMA could better suit him:

“Fuck UFC it’s all about Bellator now at least they may me ScCoker is a g,” Diaz wrote.

Issues between the UFC and The Diaz Brothers are nothing new. Both Nick and Nate have proven difficult to agree to a fight in the past. Nate was slated to make his Octagon return in November at UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, scheduled opponent Dustin Poirier suffered an injury and was forced off the card.

Nate refused to take a late-notice replacement and withdrew from the card. Now, Nick has had a fight of his own booked. He’s slated to return to the Octagon after four years against Jorge Masvidal. The pair will meet at UFC 235 on March 2nd in Las Vegas. UFC President Dana White recently said that, as far as he’s concerned, that fight is on.

However, given Diaz’s recent rant on Instagram, the chances of Diaz making the walk on March 2nd are looking slim.

What do you think about Diaz teasing a jump to Bellator MMA?