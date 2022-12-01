Ontario Bans Gambling On UFC Fights Amidst Integrity Concerns

Ontario, CA’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission is the latest to prohibit gambling on UFC fights due to failure to ensure gambling integrity.

The commission announced on Thursday, following a report from ESPN, that they’re issuing a province-wide ban on gambling on UFC events. They ordered registered sportsbooks in Ontario to stop offering and accepting wagers on UFC fights effective immediately.

The ban was issued “due to non-compliance with AGCO’s betting integrity requirements”. This comes following a gambling scandal surrounding coach and former UFC fighter James Krause and the Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke UFC Vegas 64 fight.

“The Standards exist to protect the betting public and to provide the necessary safeguards against odds manipulation, match-fixing and other integrity issues,” AGCO CEO Tom Mungham said in a release obtained by ESPN. “This is not a decision we take lightly, knowing the popularity of UFC events in Ontario’s sports books. However, the risks of insider betting on event and wagering integrity should be highly concerning to all. It certainly is to us. We will continue to work with gaming operators, the OLG, iGaming Ontario and UFC to ensure that wagering on UFC events meets the AGCO’s Standards.”

UFC fans and bettors in Ontario will now have to resort to off-shore options for betting on fights. This includes BetOnline.ag and MyBookie.ag.

UFC President Dana White and his promotion announced a ban on fighters gambling on events, citing a conflict of interest. The ban was the latest addition to the UFC’s Code of Conduct for fighters, managers, and coaches.

It’s uncertain if Ontario’s ban is indefinite or temporary, although fans in the province won’t be able to gamble for upcoming cards such as UFC 282 and UFC Orlando this weekend.

