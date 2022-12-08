Paddy Pimblett Reacts To Ariel Helwani’s One-Hour Clap-Back

Paddy Pimblett has hit back at MMA journalist Ariel Helwani after the latter’s viral response to Pimblett’s podcast roast.

Pimblett will face Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event this Saturday in Las Vegas. It’s a major step up in competition for Pimblett as he continues to rise the ladder of UFC stardom.

Pimblett has been in the headlines for a lot of things this week ahead of the biggest fight of his career. This includes the heated back-and-forth between him and Helwani, arguably the most renowned journalist in the sport.

After Pimblett and UFC President Dana White took shots at Helwani on the Chattin Pony podcast, it didn’t take long for Helwani to respond in a rant that lasted more than an hour. Many have criticized Pimblett after Helwani arguably shut down the narratives that he and White exclaimed, but he’s recently responded to Helwani’s latest clap-back.

Paddy Pimblett Teases Post-UFC 282 Breakdown Of Ariel Helwani

During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Pimblett responded to Helwani’s latest comments.

“What I was saying was Ariel wanted me to not do a paid gig, to do something for free with him,” Pimblett said. “And somehow, people are defending him. That’s it, simple as. I don’t even really need to talk about it anymore, that’s just a fact. He’s come out with this false narrative and said it didn’t bother him…(made) an hour and fifteen-minute video about it. So, we know it’s bothering him. He’s actually lied and tried to make himself look good…

“We’ll address this after the fight, me and me manager. Don’t you worry. You got all the stuff there and he’s gonna look like an idiot.”

Pimblett then addressed the voice message that Helwani shared on-air, in which it appeared that Pimblett was asking to meet face-to-face for an interview in 2021.

“The voice memo when I said, ‘Do you want to meet up?’ Didn’t mention an interview,” Pimblett said. “To like have a drink or have something to eat as like a friend, but he obviously never saw me as a friend where I saw him as a friend. He only ever saw me as pound signs and dollar signs. I was just a commodity to him.”

Pimblett has won five straight fights overall and three straight to begin his UFC tenure. He most recently submitted Jordan Leavitt back in July in a ‘Performance of the Night’-winning outing.

Pimblett has become one of the most talked-about personalities in combat sports, and now his sudden beef with Helwani appears to be at a boiling point. For now, fans and pundits await what he and his manager, Graham Boylan, will have to say in their full response to Helwani, which Pimblett vows will come soon after the UFC 282 pay-per-view.

Who do you think is in the right here? Paddy Pimblett or Ariel Helwani?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.