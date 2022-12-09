Paddy Pimblett Explains Why He Feels Bad About Jared Gordon Fight

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett seems to have more respect for Jared Gordon than his other past adversaries ahead of UFC 282.

Pimblett will face Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event this Saturday in Las Vegas. He’s looking to remain unbeaten in his UFC tenure and continue his five-fight winning streak.

Pimblett, one of the brashest personalities in the UFC, is known to express ill intentions towards his opponents. Especially ahead of his fight against Jordan Leavitt, he didn’t respond in kind to Leavitt’s trash talk and made him pay with his ‘t-bag’ Octagon celebration.

Coming off of one of the most heated fights of his career, he doesn’t feel the same ahead of his matchup with Gordon. A massive step up in competition doesn’t feature the same amount of animosity as some of his past fights.

While he intends to put on a dominant performance this Saturday, Pimblett feels torn about facing Gordon.

Paddy Pimblett Explains Mixed Feelings Behind Jared Gordon Fight

During a recent appearance on the Pub Talk podcast, Pimblett explained why his fight against Gordon is bittersweet.

“He’s had a lot of trials and tribulations outside the cage,” Pimblett said of Gordon. “He’s been legally dead for two minutes… He’s had a lot of struggles himself with mental health and addiction. I think with this, we’re gonna raise a lot of awareness for men to speak up more, which is nice.

“But I actually feel bad because I think I’m gonna knock him out in the first round… Obviously, you don’t wanna hurt them (people he likes), but he’s gonna try to hurt me. It’s that simple… I’m gonna hurt him before he has the chance to (hurt me). I’m gonna come out and finish him fast.”

Gordon is fresh off a win over Leonardo Santos at UFC 278 earlier this year. He first called out Pimblett last year not long after Pimblett’s debut win over Luigi Vendramini.

Pimblett was praised for his post-fight interview earlier this year in which he brought awareness to mental health issues affecting men around the world. He and Gordon, a recovering addict, could work together to continue bringing mental health to the forefront.

While Pimblett plans to put on another signature performance this weekend, he feels conflicted about competing against someone of Gordon’s character and resilience.

